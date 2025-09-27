9th Gen Toyota Hilux Travo Debut Likely In November 2025

Currently in its 8th Gen avatar, Toyota Hilux is one of the most celebrated and popular mid-size pickup trucks on sale in many parts of the world. In markets like Thailand, Toyota Hilux is of prime importance and that’s where the company is likely to debut the 9th Gen Hilux Travo some time in November 2025. Let’s take a closer look.

9th Gen Toyota Hilux Travo Debut

Every Generation of Hilux in Thailand has had a suffix to its name. For example, the current 8th Generation model of Hilux in Thailand is called Hilux Revo. The upcoming 9th Gen model will be called Hilux Travo, as per the trademark registration filed by Toyota in Thailand. This is one of the most anticipated launches in Thailand and all eyes are on Hilux Travo.

As per Thai media, 9th Gen Toyota Hilux Travo is likely to debut in November 2025, which coincides with 2025 Thailand Motor Expo. There is a good probability that Toyota will lift the veils off Hilux Travo at the grand stage of 2025 Thailand Motor Expo, which will commence on November 28th and run till December 10th.

Design patents of 9th Gen Toyota Hilux Travo have been leaked online, showing a revised front fascia and rear design, while retaining much of its overall silhouette. The leaked design patents have revealed sleek headlights and chiseled lines in a boomerang shape around what could be faux air intake or functional air curtains.

Both headlights are connected with an element that could house TOYOTA lettering. There’s a honeycomb shape upper grille and a lower grille with horizontal slats. Lower grille is where Hilux Travo’s radar module for ADAS is situated. There seems to be a real metal bash plate underneath. No faux skid plates here.

What to expect?

Alloy wheel design will be new and it is likely to be 18-inchers, wrapped with tall profile tyres. On the inside, we can see a major overhaul with a new dashboard which is dominated by a free-standing infotainment screen. Instrument cluster might be a TFT unit this time around and loaded with features.

We’re talking about feature additions like ventilated seats, powered front seats, powered tail gate with an integrated step, electrically operated rear window and more. Powertrain are expected to be carried over. A 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 200 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to either a manual or automatic gearbox along with a 4X4 transfer case.

9th Gen Hilux might make its way to India as well. While a launch timeline is not revealed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, one could speculate that India will get it much later than Thailand market, probably in 2027 or beyond. When launched, this new design language and equipment are expected to make their way to Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV.

