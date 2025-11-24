A Venue for Everyone: Inside Hyundai’s Most Flexible Powertrain Strategy Yet

New Hyundai Venue has been launched in India, and it’s quickly standing out for its versatility — especially when you look at the powertrain options. In a segment where choices are often limited, the new Venue offers an unusually wide range of engine and gearbox combinations, catering to different driving styles, usage patterns and budgets.

Instead of sticking to a few predictable configurations, Hyundai has paired each engine with thoughtfully selected transmissions and variants. The result is a comprehensive lineup that focuses on giving buyers more personalised performance and flexibility than ever before.

Engines for Every Journey

The Venue’s secret weapon is its three distinct engine personalities, each delivering a unique flavour of performance, driveability and efficiency. Like having an engine for everyone, catering to every need buyers can come up with.

Efficient Daily Commuter: The Kappa 1.2L MPI NA Petrol engine is the definition of smooth, reliable, and economical. It bears perfect credentials for navigating the urban jungle, this naturally aspirated powerhouse offers superb fuel efficiency of up to 18.05 km/l and easy-to-manage power, making every city run a breeze. This 4-cylinder engine is butter smooth with exceptional NVH levels inside the cabin for fatigue-free commutes.

Thrill-Seeker’s Turbo: The Kappa 1.0L GDi Turbo Petrol engine raises the benchmark in this segment with its strong performance credentials. This lively turbocharged motor delivers 120 PS and 172 Nm, instantly transforming routine commutes into engaging, spirited drives. Despite the punchy performance, it maintains impressive efficiency of up to 20 km/l, offering the best balance of power and economy.

Highway Warrior: The U2 1.5L CRDi Turbo Diesel engine is a long-distance traveller and the efficiency champion. Offering a robust 116 PS of peak power and a massive 250 Nm of peak torque, it ensures effortless highway cruising and exceptional fuel efficiency. This torquey motor is all about clocking lakhs and lakhs of kilometres of mileage on the odo, while returning exceptional fuel efficiency figures of up to 21 km/l.

Gearbox Mania

The wide engine lineup is complemented by an equally diverse range of gearbox options, ensuring there’s a perfect match for every driving preference. A key highlight is the newly introduced 6-speed torque converter automatic paired with the diesel engine — a combination that has quickly become a major talking point in the segment.

The Pure Connection (Manual): For the purists who love to feel connected to their drive, traditional 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions are available across the petrol and diesel lineups. This ensures maximum control, maximum fun and maximum engagement for buyers. A 5-speed MT is offered with Kappa 1.2L MPI engine, while Kappa 1.0L GDI and U2 1.5L CRDi get a 6-speed MT.

Lightning-Fast Precision (7-speed DCT): Paired exclusively with Kappa 1.0L GDi Turbo Petrol engine, this cutting-edge 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) unit delivers lightning-fast and seamless gear shifts. It caters to those who want a sporty, uninterrupted driving thrill. Giving manual control to the driver are paddle shifters and a trip-tronic function on gear selector for maximum engagement.

Effortless Cruising (6-speed AT): A game-changer for the segment is the introduction of a conventional 6-speed Automatic Torque Converter gearbox with the 1.5L Diesel engine. This combination brings smooth, relaxed cruising comfort to the highly efficient diesel, finally offering an ideal solution for stop-and-go traffic without sacrificing mileage (fuel efficiency).

Progressive Variant Lineup

The overall variant lineup of new Hyundai Venue is quite progressive. The new HX trim hierarchy introduces an alphanumeric approach for easy understanding of variants. Hyundai is offering a Diesel engine right from the base HX2 variant. Hyundai has thoughtfully curated a mid-spec HX5 trim level that offers all the possible engine and gearbox combinations. This way, there is a Venue variant to suit almost every need.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer prioritizing low running costs (1.2L Petrol MT), a performance enthusiast craving quick shifts (1.0L Turbo DCT), or a highway warrior needing torque and long-legged ease of driving (1.5L Diesel AT), the 2026 Hyundai Venue has a meticulously crafted powertrain package just for you.