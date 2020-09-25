Aamir Khan as a Crash Test Dummy – CEAT Tyres Brand Ambassador

The first campaign with Aamir Khan as ambassador will air during IPL 2020 on 26th September

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been signed up as brand ambassador of CEAT Tyres India. The deal is for a period of two years and will involve various campaigns across all media platforms. The first such campaign will air during the IPL 2020 matches on 26th September.

Two Commercials during IPL 2020

Aamir Khan will be seen in two commercials during the IPL 2020 to promote a new range of premium tyres from CEAT. The first of these CEAT’s SecuraDrive tyres campaigns, which will be aired at the start of the IPL and which will be across various media platforms both online and off line, is themed ‘don’t be a dummy’.

It emphasizes the use of high quality tyres for better safety in all weather and driving conditions. The commercials are shot without the use of crowds, taking into considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

The upcoming commercial is created by O&M and the storyline is set in an advanced tyre testing facility with test dummies used for testing. Aamir Khan’s role in the commercial is that of a dummy. He comes to life when no one is looking and manipulates situations to save himself from the dangers of tyre testing. The aim of this TVC is to show how CEAT SecuraDrive tyres offer utmost safety under varied driving conditions and even at high speed and precise braking.

Aamir Khan and CEAT Tyres

Aamir Khan was the choice for this campaign as the company felt that he symbolizes all the core values of CEAT, be it integrity, passion, perfection and innovation. Selecting IPL 2020 for launch allows the company to reach out to an extended customer base as these sports are the most widely watched events in India.

Aamir Khan is also proud to be associated with CEAT Tyres and immediately connected with the idea and enjoyed the shoot. He now looks ahead to a two year long association with CEAT Tyres.

CEAT is an Indian company, with roots in Italy. It was first formed in 1924, in Turin, Italy. The words CEAT stands for Cavi Elettrici e Affini Torino. In 1958 it was incorporated in India. They collaborated with Tata Group initially. In 1982, it was acquired by the RPG Group, who continue to be the parent company of CEAT Tyres ever since.

CEAT SecuraDrive

CEAT’s SecuraDrive tyres were launched in 2018 and are designed for use both on premium sedans and compact SUVs that include the Honda city, Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, etc. The tyres are available in seven different sizes – 215/60R16, 205/55R16, 195/55R16 195/65R15, 185/60R15, 195/60R15, 175/65R15.

These tyres boast of wide longitudinal tread grooves along with compounded technology that assists the driver both on wet and dry road surfaces. The added tread reduces noise levels and offers a smoother and more comfortable driving experience. Ceat SecuraDrive tyres are on sale at all Ceat Shoppes, dealers and distributors at key markets across the country.