Accessories For Super Meteor 650 – Solo Tourer, Grand Tourer

RE genuine accessories for Super Meteor 650 will make the Standard motorcycle a lot more touring-friendly and bring it closer to Tourer variant

Royal Enfield motorcycles are often known to be blank canvases. Not that we are complaining. In their stock form, Royal Enfield offers a timeless design that will surely appeal to the majority of general consensus. For the rest that needs individuality, this blank canvas is a boon.

The company sells a fair share of accessories too. These accessories are termed General Motorcycle Accessories or GMAs. Some accessories are sold individually and some come in bundles or packages. Accessories are the easiest way to uplift a motorcycle’s design that reflects the character and soul of its rider.

Royal Enfield revealed its Super Meteor 650 cruiser yesterday at EICMA. It is one of the most awaited motorcycles in India and overseas. It was showcased in two trims namely Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. Let’s take a look at the accessories for Super Meteor 650 that RE has showcased alongside it.

Accessories For Super Meteor 650 Revealed

The proposition of a relatively inexpensive textbook cruiser with a powerful engine that comes with a robust dealer network across the country is to die for, isn’t it? That is exactly what Super Meteor 650 cruiser is touting. It can be purchased at your nearest Royal Enfield dealership too.

Super Meteor 650 is launched in two trims – Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and will be available in five colourways – Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. Second variant is Super Meteor 650 Tourer – it is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colourways – Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

Royal Enfield is offering accessories kits for Standard Super Meteor 650 that are termed under two sections, Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer. As the name suggests, Solo Tourer gets a single seat and luggage rack on top of the rear fender. On closer inspection, it gets LED indicators, machined wheels and bar end mirrors to enhance looks and deluxe footpegs to enhance comfort.

Grand Tourer kit is a lot more touring-friendly. In that sense, we get a lot of comfort-enhancing features like a touring-friendly handlebar, deluxe footpegs, pillion backrest, touring-friendly seats and a large windscreen. Other notable add-ons include LED indicators and panniers on either side that don’t look out of place.

Specs & Features

It is powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine with a 4V head, oil cooling and a slipper clutch. This engine is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and makes 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque. It weighs a hefty 241 kg, making it the heaviest RE to date. Accessories for Super Meteor 650 will make the motorcycle more functional when compared to Standard variant.

Straight-line stability is likely to be impeccable due to its heft. Right now, there is only one logical alternative to Super Meteor 650 and that is Kawasaki Vulcan S. Pricing for the motorcycle and its accessories are not revealed yet. India debut will happen at Rider Mania later this month.