ADAS Feature Adaptive Cruise Control Causing More Accidents – Report

Certain ADAS systems can create a false sense of safety, which may adversely impact the driver’s situational awareness

While ADAS systems have been rigorously tested, a new study raises questions on usefulness of specific functions such as cruise control. Based on data compiled from across the globe, the study notes that both standard cruise control and adaptive cruise control can increase the risk of accidents. Let’s take a look at some of the deep insights revealed via the study conducted by researchers in the Netherlands.

28 ADAS functions evaluated

To easily identify their impact on passenger safety, the ADAS functions were categorized into four different groups. ‘Informing Systems’ like tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) were identified to have low levels of control and urgency. ‘Warning Systems’ such as Cross Traffic Alert have low control and high urgency. ‘Intervening Systems’ such as Lane Keep Assist were identified as high control and high urgency functions. ‘Comfort Enhancing Systems’ such as smart parking assist were noted to have high control and low urgency.

In the case of Informing, Warning and Intervening Systems, the data reveals that these either had no impact or reduced the possibility of an accident. One of the examples given is TPMS that was found to have no active impact on passenger safety. But in the case of driver monitoring system, the possibility of a crash was reduced by 14%. Similarly, lane keep assist reduced crashes by 19.1%.

Effectiveness of standard / adaptive cruise control

Among the 28 ADAS functions assessed in the study, only standard cruise control and adaptive cruise control were found to have a negative impact. These are classified under comfort-enhancing ADAS functions. One of the data sets revealed that standard cruise control increased crashes by 12%. In comparison, adaptive cruise control increased the risk of a crash by 1.8%. Another data set noted an 8% increase in risk associated with adaptive cruise control. However, there were also data sets that showed adaptive cruise control as being effective in reducing accident risk.

For both standard and adaptive cruise control, the primary reason for accidents was linked to driver distraction. The risk is especially higher for standard cruise control, as such cars may not be equipped with intervening ADAS functions like emergency braking. Both cruise control systems can lead to a more relaxed state of mind. It can compromise alertness and the driver may lose some of the situation awareness. And it is common knowledge that even momentary lapses can cause accidents.

Based on the study, it appears that standard and adaptive cruise control have the potential to contribute to crashes. To prevent such events, cruise control needs to work in combination with other ADAS functions such as automatic emergency braking (AEB). Findings of this study can help carmakers to improve their ADAS suite, ensuring that all supporting / complementary systems are available.

