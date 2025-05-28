Affordable Hero Vida VX2 Spied Undisguised At Showroom – Details

Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter brand, Vida, is on the verge of launching a new affordable offering on July 1, 2025. Called VX2, it is speculated to be positioned below Vida V2 lineup. There was a lot of buzz online whether it will be a new electric scooter or a rebadged Vida Z, showcased at 2025 Auto Expo.

The first set of spy shots of this upcoming scooter are out and we have our answer to that question. Upcoming Hero Vida VX2 is a rebadged Vida Z and it will be positioned as an affordable product. Units have reached showrooms undisguised and they show key design detail and the affordable equipment it packs. Let’s take a closer look.

Affordable Hero Vida VX2 Spied

The new Vida VX2 has been spied for the first time without any camouflage on it. It dons a matte yellow shade and VX2 badge on side body panels. Beside VX2 badge, we also get ‘Plus’ badge which confirms that there will be multiple variants of VX2. Looking at Vida V2 lineup, one can speculate that VX2 will be offered in Lite, Plus and Pro.

As things stand, Hero Vida V2 starts from Rs 74,000 for base Lite variant, Rs 85,300 for mid-spec Plus variant and 1,15,300 for top-spec Pro variant (all prices Effective Ex-sh). Looking at the equipment that Vida VX2 is packing, it is a less premium product with less features and equipment.

Where pricing is concerned, Vida VX2 might start from Rs 65,000 (Effective Ex-sh), which will unlock huge sales potential for the brand. Vida VX2 appears quite premium with its LED projector headlights, LED tail lights, LED sequential turn indicators, 12-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (same as V2), front disc brake and other elements.

Looking closely, one can see a physical key hole with Vida VX2, whereas Vida V2 comes with a smart key with keyless go feature as standard fitment right from the base Lite variant. Another giveaway that is less premium than V2 Lite is a smaller instrument screen. This is likely to be a colour TFT unit with connectivity features including navigation.

Less features

However, looking at the extensive switchgear with a joystick, it is obvious that Vida VX2 will not pack a touchscreen instrument screen, which is also offered as standard with Vida V2, even with base Lite variant. The body panels are much simpler on VX2 and do not require expensive tooling. There’s a single piece seat, unlike the split seat offered on Vida V2.

Powertrain details are not confirmed yet. But it is likely to share the same removable battery architecture as Vida V2 lineup in the same variant hierarchy with battery packs ranging between 2.2 kWh to 3.9 kWh. Claimed IDC range can go till 165 km, depending on battery option. Hero Vida VX2 will launch on July 1, 2025.

Source