Alcazar Corporate Edition Makes Premium 3-Row Diesel SUV More Accessible – Under Rs 18 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India has expanded its Alcazar lineup with the introduction of the Corporate variant, aimed at striking the right balance between affordability and premium features. Positioned mid-way in the variant lineup, the Alcazar Corporate brings several high-end features at a more accessible price, making it one of the most value-driven offerings in the premium 6/7-seater SUV space.

Pricing & Positioning

Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant is priced at Rs 17.86 lakh (Diesel MT) and Rs 19.28 lakh (Diesel AT), ex-showroom. Sitting between entry trims and the range-topping Signature variant, it offers buyers the chance to own a premium and feature-rich Alcazar without paying a full top-spec price.

Exterior Highlights

Despite being a mid-variant, the Alcazar Corporate mirrors several design elements from higher trims. Key highlights include:

– Quad-beam LED headlamps with sequential DRLs

– Connected LED tail lamps

– Bridge-type roof rails

– 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

– Corporate badging on the tailgate

These touches not only give the SUV a more premium road presence but also blur the line between mid- and top-level trims.

Premium Cabin Experience

Inside, the Alcazar Corporate offers a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme, matched with premium features like a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting. The panoramic sunroof significantly enhances the sense of space and light, creating a cabin ambience on par with the higher-end trims.

Other notable additions include deployable trays for second-row occupants, window sunshades for comfort during long journeys, and a cooled glovebox.

Technology & Comfort Features

Hyundai has ensured that the Alcazar Corporate is loaded with tech to appeal to buyers who expect premium convenience. The feature list includes:

– 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

– Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents across all rows

– Wireless charging pad

– Smart key with push-button start

– Fully digital instrument cluster with MID

– Front and rear armrests for added comfort

These inclusions make the Alcazar Corporate a strong value-for-money proposition in its segment.

Safety & Assurance

On the safety front, the variant is equipped with:

– Six airbags as standard

– Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

– Hill-start assist

– Vehicle stability management

– Rear-view camera

– Auto-dimming IRVM

– Auto-folding ORVMs and auto headlights

Hyundai has also reinforced the Alcazar’s chassis for added crash protection, ensuring confidence on highways and city commutes alike.

Three-Row Versatility

One of the Alcazar’s strongest advantages is its 6- and 7-seater flexibility, which makes it more versatile than traditional 5-seater SUVs. The third row offers reclining backrests, adjustable headrests, USB ports, dedicated AC vents, and proper seat belts, making it practical for families. Boot space can be expanded by folding down seats, giving more cargo flexibility compared to regular two-row SUVs.

Balanced Proposition

By combining premium exterior styling, tech-rich interiors, robust safety features, and three-row practicality, the Hyundai Alcazar Corporate stands out as a well-rounded package. For buyers seeking a value-rich entry into the premium 6/7-seater SUV segment, the Corporate variant offers the perfect middle ground — accessible pricing with premium features usually reserved for top-spec trims.