All 100 Skoda Octavia RS For India Sold Out Before Launch

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) had commenced bookings of Skoda Octavia RS in the country around a week ago. Buyers had to pay a token amount of Rs 2.5 lakh and reserve their high performance executive sedan. All 100 Skoda Octavia RS allotted for India are sold out even before the company announced prices. Let’s take a closer look.

Octavia RS For India Sold Out

One of the most popular executive sedans in India was Skoda Octavia. Once a C Segment sedan, Octavia nameplate soon climbed the size ladder into the D Segment sedan space. Owing to its performance, reliability and overall dynamics, Skoda Octavia enjoys a cult following in the country.

The most powerful iteration of this sedan was Octavia RS 245 based on 3rd Gen model, which was launched in India in 2020 limited to 200 units. Those 200 units were sold out pretty soon. But not as soon as the 100 units of 4th Gen Octavia RS allotted for India have been sold out or spoken for.

While prices are yet to be announced, speculation suggests 2025 Skoda Octavia RS might cost around Rs 55 lakh (Ex-sh). Not all buyers who have booked or spoken for these 100 Octavia RS are likely to end up buying them as some might back of after prices are announced. Still, it is still impressive to see the popularity and brand recall among Indian enthusiasts for Octavia.

Most powerful Octavia ever!

The main highlight of 2025 Skoda Octavia RS based on 4th Gen model is its powertrain. A 2.0L 4-cyl Turbo Petrol engine with a peak power of 265 bhp and peak torque of 370 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DSG. This is the most powerful Octavia RS has ever been and can sprint to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and will touch a top speed of 250 km/h.

Skoda is offering a throaty sport exhaust for India-spec Skoda Octavia RS. Other notable elements include LED Matrix headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, sporty brakes with Red painted callipers, a 12.9-inch infotainment and 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 11-speaker Canton music system, 3-zone climate control, 10 airbags, ADAS, a 360-degree camera and more.

Skoda will announce the prices of Octavia RS for India on October 17th. Prospective buyers are still advised to get in touch with their nearest Skoda dealership for further info. Exterior colour options include Mamba Green, Magic Black, Candy White, Race Blue and Velvet Red.