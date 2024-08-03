All-Black TVS Ntorq Race XP Teased – New Stealth Colour Possible

When launched, All-Black TVS Ntorq Race XP will rival sporty scooters like Honda Dio 125, Suzuki Avenis 125 and Yamaha Ray ZR 125

If there is one colour which is universally accepted to have a lot of appeal, it has to be Black. In cars, scooters and motorcycles, Black is often a sought after colour, even in a hot country like India. TVS has been launching Black Editions of their products to boost sales and something similar is cooking for Ntorq 125 as well.

TVS Ntorq Black Edition Teased

While it is not exactly confirmed that it will be called ‘Black Edition’. TVS Motor’s website calls it as “New Ntorq Race XP”. Company’s official teaser on social media handles hints at an all black vehicle that will exude a lot of attitude. As seen in the teaser, there are not likely to be as many stickers and decals on this particular model too.

TVS’ teaser starts by mentioning “We’ve heard you”. This suggests that the upcoming colourway has been constantly asked for at showrooms and TVS collected this feedback from their dealer partners. It goes on to say “Prepare to be spellbound while darkness takes over you”.

The company has also announced that bookings for this upcoming colourway has been commenced. It should cost a couple of thousands extra over what the Ex-sh price of TVS Ntorq currently costs. Which is between Rs 89,641 and Rs 1,05,841 (Ex-sh, Delhi).

Going by TVS’ recent Black Edition with regard to Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 160 4V, there is a high probability of TVS Ntorq Black Edition. We might get an all-black murdered look with black decals and stickering for that stealth look. Wheels and other elements are also likely to be black.

Currently, TVS sells Race Edition and Super Squad Editions of Ntorq along with trim levels like Disc, Race XP and the top-spec XT. Depending on the trim level, TVS Ntorq offers a comprehensive suite of connectivity with its proprietary SmartXonnect app.

Performance and Price

Where performance is concerned, All-Black TVS Ntorq Race XP is likely to bear the same performance boost as standard Race XP. This means it will come equipped with the same 124.8cc single-cylinder 3V oil-cooled engine with 10.2 PS of peak power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. There will be two riding modes too – Street and Race.

Currently, TVS Ntorq Race XP is priced at Rs 97,491 (Ex-sh, Delhi) and the new all-black version might cost a couple of thousand rupees more. Componentry like RSU telescopic front forks, 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, front disc brake will remain similar to standard Race XP. As it is not the top-spec XT trim, it will miss out on the more advanced instrument cluster.

