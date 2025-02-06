All Honda Cars In India Get E20 Certification – For Sustainable Future

Among the leading mainstream car makers in India, Honda Cars India Ltd has been continually updating its lineup to keep them compliant with local regulations. All Honda cars are now E20 fuel certified as per the new mandate that will be set into motion with all ICE vehicles manufactured on or after 1st April 2025.

Honda Cars E20 Certification

As per the new emission regulation norms set forth by Indian Government, all ICE vehicles with positive combustion engines should have E20 compliance certification. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) just announced that they have made their entire Indian portfolio E20 Certified, making them compliant with E20 fuel (Ethanol 20%).

Currently, HCIL offers four vehicles in its Indian portfolio – City sedan, City e:HEV Hybrid sedan, Elevate SUV and the new Amaze sedan. All three vehicles are now capable of running on E20 fuel without any need to change parts to meet requirements. This shows Honda’s commitment towards India’s sustainable mobility future including greener and cleaner vehicles.

It has to be noted that Honda was among the few companies to have embraced E20 fuel compliance in India. The company has been manufacturing E20 fuel ready powertrains since January 1st, 2009. So, all the vehicles Honda sold since then, have been ready to combust E20 fuel (Ethanol 20% blend) without the need for any alterations to the powertrain.

Statement from Honda Cars India

Speaking on the latest achievement, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “At Honda Cars India, we are committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions and all our cars have been E20 material compatible since Jan 2009 enabling our customers to seamlessly adopt the greener E20 fuel without any modifications.

The latest compliance certification for all our current models ahead of the pan India E20 fuel introduction aligns with the Government of India’s goal to implement greener fuels. As India moves towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, HCIL will continue to remain at the forefront.”

