All-New Jeep Compass Officially Revealed In The Real World

Jeep has finally pulled the wraps off the new-generation Compass, showcasing it in full glory with striking real-world images after previously releasing only studio teasers. The reveal comes alongside Jeep’s announcement of a renewed sponsorship with Italian football giant Juventus F.C., marking a three-year extension of the partnership.

The New Compass Design Language

The showcased Compass, finished in a vibrant lime green with a contrasting black roof, is the fully electric variant and flaunts an all-new design language. Now built on the STLA Medium platform, the SUV adopts a bolder, boxier stance with muscular wheel arches, sleek high-tech LED lighting, and a sharper, more modern interpretation of Jeep’s seven-slot grille — which appears largely closed off in this EV form.

Riding on large 20-inch alloy wheels, the new Compass features subtle nods to Jeep’s heritage, such as a Willys Jeep graphic on the hubcaps and a Willys face etched into the front bumper. These details suggest this could be a special launch edition of the new Compass.

The new Compass will offer a wide range of powertrain options:

– A base 1.2L mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 145 hp

– A 1.6L plug-in hybrid setup generating 195 hp

– Fully electric versions starting at 213 hp, with the top-spec AWD EV delivering a powerful 375 hp

Juventus Sponsorship Renewed

Production is set to begin in Italy in late 2025, with European markets being the first to receive the updated SUV. The timeline and availability for India remain uncertain, especially in light of ongoing tariff complications.

Jeep also confirmed that the iconic Jeep logo will return to Juventus F.C. jerseys for the 2025–2026 season, after a one-year break. This time, it will be joined by a new “Visit Detroit” branding — a nod to Jeep’s Motor City roots. The branding will appear on both the men’s and women’s team kits, reinforcing Jeep’s global appeal and commitment to blending heritage with innovation.