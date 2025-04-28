Amazon Backed Slate Electric SUV, Pickup Truck Unveiled Before Launch

Do you think cars have gotten more expensive in the recent past than they used to be? This is a universal question and not just limited to the Indian market. Slate Auto is on a mission to address this question with its maiden vehicle, an electric pickup truck, that can be modded extensively for a unique persona. Backed by billionaire and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Slate is poised to redefine mobility. Let’s take a closer look.

Amazon Backed Electric SUV – Slate EV

Slate Auto is an electric mobility startup based out of USA. The company’s core ethos is to offer affordable mobility solutions to buyers in a world where vehicle prices are skyrocketing. In that regard, Slate’s maiden vehicle, an electric pickup truck, is expected to start from USD 25,000 (approx Rs 21.33 lakh), which is lower than any EV sold in USA. Let alone versatile pickup trucks.

With affordability as its key strength, Slate Auto aims to build its brand to appeal to young buyers. The company has commenced bookings for this electric pickup truck with a USD 50 (approx Rs 4,300) deposit, which is refundable. Deliveries are slated to happen in last quarter of 2026. It packs a silhouette of a boxy 2-door single cab pickup truck that can be converted into a 2-door SUV.

It measures 4,445 mm in length, 1,803 mm in width and 1,752 mm in height. Kerb weight is around 1,632 kg depending upon the accessories, it has a 650 kg payload capacity and a towing capacity of 454 kg. This makes it smaller than the smallest conventional pickup truck that is offered in USA like Ford Maverick and even the Hyundai Santa Fe.

The base ‘Blank Slate’ offered at USD 25,000 comes equipped with a 52.7 kWh battery pack, supplied by Korean brand SK-On, promising 150 miles (241 km). A larger 84.3 kWh battery promises 240 miles (386 km). Both versions will be powered by a sole 150 kW motor (201 bhp) and drive the rear wheels only. No 4WD. Black Slate comes with 11kW onboard AC charger and is compatible with 120 kW DC chargers too.

Equipment on offer

Because Slate Auto is establishing itself as a budget-conscious offering, there will be a sole trim level and a single colour. The company has saved up to USD 500 million (Rs 4,266 Cr) just by eliminating variants and streamlining production process with a scale of up to 1,50,000 vehicles per annum.

People who want more can opt for bundled kits and individual accessories to “pimp their ride” offering both DIY or dealer options. Buyers can convert Blank Slate into a 2-door fastback SUV or a 2-door 5-seat SUV with kits that get built-in airbags into their roll cage and other paraphernalia.

It gets manual windows, 17-inch steel wheels, mandatory auto emergency braking and reversing camera, a driver’s digital instrument cluster, 200L frunk (front trunk) and up to 1,047L of storage at the back. There’s no touchscreen or other fancy gizmos along with many convenience features that Slate aims to offer as accessories, filling in the blanks.