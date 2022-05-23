Anand Mahindra On New Scorpio N Safety – Rohit Shetty Will Need Nuclear Bomb

One of the most awaited launch of Indian automotive industry happens to be that of the 2022 Mahindra ScorpioN

Mahindra is all set to unveil the SUV in-flesh on 27th June’22, with reports suggesting that pricing will be revealed on the same date. It has been one of the most spied vehicles till date. Before the actual car could leak, Mahindra has officially revealed the ScorpioN digitally.

But that does not mean it has stopped testing. Spy shots of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio, which is now called ScorpioN – continues to pour. Latest spy shots of Mahindra ScorpioN are credited to automotive enthusiast Pranil Jadhav. He has managed to click detailed spy photos of exteriors as well as interiors.

New Mahindra ScorpioN – Key Highlights

With a complete change in generation, Mahindra has loaded the ScorpioN with a long list of creature comfort features. These include an electric sunroof, steering mounted controls, semi digital instrument cluster and a vertically mounted touchscreen infotainment unit.

Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alexa connectivity are also expected to be part of ScorpioN’s feature list. Another major change is upgrade in the in-cabin experience, thanks to usage of premium quality materials and upholstery.

Unlike the current gen Scorpio, 2022 ScorpioN will feature a front facing third row. The current gen Scorpio uses Jump Seats for third row passengers, which are neither comfortable, nor are considered safe. The latest spy shots clearly show the 2nd row seat getting tumbled to access the 3rd row. Space / leg room in both 2nd and 3rd row seems decent enough.

ScorpioN will instead use standard front-facing seats, which shall improve the seating experience for third row passengers and provide better safety too. ScorpioN is also expected to be provided in both, 6 and 7 seater versions. 6-seater versions shall come along with Captain Seats, which could see high demand especially for customers who prefer to have chauffeur driven vehicles.

Talking about Safety, Mahindra has indirectly teased that ScorpioN will come with a solid safety rating. Our guess is ScorpioN will be able to score a 5-star rating in G-NCAP tests. Anand Mahindra recently tweeted jokingly, that Rohit Shetty will require a nuclear bomb to blow up the Mahindra ScorpioN. For those who did not get the joke, the reference is to Rohit Shetty movies, where he uses Scorpio to blow up cars (usually Scorpio’s) in action scenes.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, we will mostly see powertrains with which we are already familiar. Mahindra is expected to bring in its tried and tested 2.2 litre mHawk diesel motor and its new 2 litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. 2020 Thar and XUV700, both use the same set of engines, however in different states of tune.

Reports suggest that power-output figures for Scorpio will be closer to that of XUV700. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and an AT set-up. 4×4 capabilities are also expected on select trims, mostly, only with the diesel motor.

Current Scorpio to continue as Scorpio Classic

Mahindra intends to sell both, the current gen Scorpio and the 2022 ScorpioN in India. The current gen Scorpio will be re-launched Scorpio Classic with minor facelift and same old engine option.

This is being done so as to not disappoint buyers of Scorpio. New gen Scorpion will be more expensive, and might not be in the budget of current Scorpion customers. It isn’t just Mahindra, even other OEMs like Honda too have deployed a similar strategy in the past (e.g. – Honda sells both 4th and 5th gen models of City currently).

Rivals and Pricing

ScorpioN will not be having any direct rival in its segment as there are no other body-on-frame SUVs in the same price bracket. However, for all practical purposes, it will be competing with the likes of Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector twins, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Alcazar.

Mahindra will mostly price 2022 ScorpioN in INR 10-20 lakhs price bracket. An attractive introductory price is expected for a select few initial customers, post which the prices shall climb up.