Aprilia Electrica, Piaggio 1 EV, Vespa GTS And GTV Showcased

Aprilia Electrica concept showcased at 2022 EICMA show, looks like a promising EV for the masses

EICMA is a spectacular platform for manufacturers to showcase their products to the world. Royal Enfield has used this platform to showcase Super Meteor 650 and a custom Scrambler based on Interceptor 650. Let’s take a look at what Piaggio has in its stalls that grabbed eyeballs.

Piaggio Group has Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa under its umbrella. They showcased both ICE and electric 2-wheelers under Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa brands. Under Moto Guzzi brand, V100 Mandello was showcased which debuts with the company’s new ‘Compact Block’ engine and a host of electronic goodies along with it.

Alongside V100 Mandello, the classic Moto Guzzi V7 was showcased in a Stone Special Edition with a new colour scheme and graphics. A Special Edition of Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber was also showcased. This gets dual-tone colour schemes and a lot of black finishes to provide a unique look.

Aprilia Electrica, Piaggio 1 E-Scooter Showcased

Under Aprilia brand, Piaggio showcased Aprilia Electrica and Aprilia RS 660 Extrema. Former is an electric super-moto style motorcycle, while the latter is a lighter version of RS 660. The company has achieved this with extensive carbon fiber bodywork. The heavier exhaust on RS 660 is replaced with a lighter one which still adheres to legalities.

Standard RS 660 got a decent electronics package in the form of wheelie control, traction control and cornering ABS. Extrema adds to it a new software that enables riders to switch to a GP style shift pattern. Result, Aprilia RS 660 weighs only 166 kg and makes 100 bhp.

Aprilia Electrica was the one that grabbed our attention the most. There’s a good reason too. For one, it doesn’t look like an exotic electric motorcycle. Instead, it looks like something that can be daily-used and be affordable for the masses. Secondly, the design approaches a supermoto motorcycle. Something in line with a Ducati Hypermotard.

It gets a tall seat, enabling ample ground clearance. The twin-spar chassis incorporates its battery and motor. It gets USD forks at front and a mono-shock at the rear. Design is extremely minimalistic and clean. Swingarm design is attractive and it hides the chain drive behind it connecting a mid-mounted motor and rear wheel.

Vespa GTS & GTV

Piaggio has given a thorough update to its 1 electric scooter for MY2023. For starters, it is called Piaggio 1 Active and gets a performance bump as compared to its previous iteration. It now gets a peak power output of 3 kW. This is enough to reach a top speed of 60 km/h. Range promised by the company is 85 km. LED lighting and colour instrument panel are offered too.

Both GTS and GTV come with a new look that is distinguishable from their previous models. Especially GTV, which goes to its historical roots and gets front fender-mounted headlights. Something that original Vespa scooter used to get. Modern features like LED lighting, ABS, traction control and modern instrumentation are positive additions.

GTS gets 4 different versions and 14 colours to go with them. Vespa Primavera Color Vibe gets a two-tone finish and wheels painted in bright blue, which looks distinctive.

