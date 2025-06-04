Aprilia Extends Warranty For Free On RS 457 and Tuono 457 – After Engine Reliability Cases

In addition to extending the warranty to 4 years/48,000 km for RS 457 and Tuono 457, Aprilia has also removed the restrictive first owner clause

As part of its strategy to utilize India’s manufacturing capabilities, Aprilia had launched the RS 457 in 2023. It was followed by the launch of Tuono 457 in February 2025. Both these bikes are manufactured at Piaggio’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, catering to domestic as well as export markets. Aprilia has now introduced some user-friendly updates to its warranty policy. Let’s check out the details.

Aprilia RS 457, Tuono 457 – Extended warranty

Earlier, both the RS 457 and Tuono 457 were offered with a 3 years / 36,000 km warranty. This has now been extended to 4 years / 48,000 km. This change in the warranty terms have been noticed via circulars issued to dealers. Aprilia is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. The extended warranty gives greater confidence to users and ensures longer protection against unexpected repairs and maintenance costs.

Another welcome change that Aprilia has made in its warranty policy for RS 457 and Tuono 457 is the removal of the first owner clause. As per this clause, the warranty on RS 457 and Tuono 457 was applicable only for the first registered owner. This was not appreciated by users, as it could create challenges in selling the bike.

Likely based on market feedback, Aprilia has now removed the first owner clause from the warranty of RS 457 and Tuono 457. The warranty for these two bikes is now transferable. As long as the terms and conditions of the warranty are met, subsequent owners can continue to avail the benefits of the warranty.

Warranty updates to boost consumer confidence

Aprilia’s decision to introduce user-centric updates to the warranty policy could be linked to the engine issue noticed earlier with some units of RS 457. Users had reported issues such as the engine losing compression or problem with the cam chain tensioner. Some users had experienced power losses, whereas there were a few reports of engine failures as well.

Responding to such claims, Aprilia had issued a statement in May 2025. The company investigated every single of the reported cases and found that most of the issues were linked to unauthorized aftermarket modifications and irregular service schedules. However, the company also found a few genuine cases, which were resolved in a prompt manner.

To avoid such issues, Aprilia has recommended that users choose genuine aftermarket accessories available at authorized Aprilia service centres. Also, any repairs or maintenance should be done only by certified technicians at authorized Aprilia dealerships. Aprilia said that the 457 platform is born of advanced engineering and has received widespread acclaim from various entities including elite MotoGP racers. Aprilia stated that it had effectively addressed the issues related to the reliability of the 457 platform.

Some of the affected customers had shared their experience on social media. As part of the solution, the cylinder head assembly of some bikes was replaced. In a few other cases, the entire engine was replaced under warranty. However, these customers claimed that they did not get a proper explanation about the exact issue. It remains to be seen if the problem has truly been resolved.