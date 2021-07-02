Aprilia GPR250R 250cc Motorcycle Launched – China Price 27k Yuan (Rs 3.10 L)

If launched in India, Aprilia GPR250R could emerge as a popular choice in its segment

Track-ready Aprilia GPR250R has been launched in the Chinese market, where it will take on rivals such as Suzuki GSX250R, Chunfeng 250SR, Benelli 302R and QJ Motor Chase 350. Aprilia has also introduced the entry level GPR150R, which would appeal to folks with limited budget. The smaller capacity GPR150R is available in both ABS and non-ABS versions. Prices are 22,980 Yuan (~ Rs 2.65 lakh) and 20,980 Yuan (~ Rs 2.42 lakh), respectively.

Aprilia GPR250R styling and features

A number of styling bits have been borrowed from litre class Aprilia motorcycles such as RSV4. GPR250R gets an aggressive front fascia with snazzy LED headlamp, aerodynamic wind shield, sleek turn indicators, sculpted fuel tank, underbelly exhaust, alloy wheels and short tail section.

The bike is equipped with a TFT colour instrument console that displays a range of information such as rpm, speed, engine temperature, odometer, and fuel gauge. Colour options include matte black and bright silver.

The bike has a largely blacked-out look and comes with red graphics on the side fairing. The only major difference between the two colour options is in the colour of the fuel tank. The colour of graphics on the fuel tank is also different for both options.

With rear-set foot pegs and flat handle bar, the bike offers an aggressive riding stance. It may work for short sprints, but may not be suitable for daily commutes in heavy, slow moving traffic. However, when used on race tracks or open roads, Aprilia GPR250R can get you close to the MotoGP experience.

Aprilia GPR250R engine and specs

Powering GPR250R is a 250cc water cooled, single cylinder, dual camshaft, 4-valve DOHC motor. It is capable of generating 28 ps of max power at 9000 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has been equipped with slipper clutch and EFI system from Bosch.

Frame used for the bike is a double-wing beam aluminium unit. Suspension system comprises USD forks at the front and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 218 mm disc at the front and 300 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. GPR250R measures 1970mm in length, 770mm in width and 1150mm in height. Wheelbase is 1345mm. The bike weighs 158 kg and can carry 14 litres of fuel.

At this point of time, Aprilia doesn’t seem to have plans to launch GPR250R in the Indian market. Here, it will have multiple rivals in the form of respective 250cc sports bikes from Yamaha, Honda, KTM and Suzuki.