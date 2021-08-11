Aprilia RS 660 First Batch Arrives At India Plant – Launch Expected Soon

Aprilia RS 660 will go up against the likes of Honda CB650R and Kawasaki Ninja 650

Already on sale in several international markets, Aprilia RS 660 will soon be launched in India. Some units of the bike have been spotted recently. It is being speculated that they have reached the company’s facility in Baramati. Imported as CBUs, the unopened boxes clearly mention ‘Made in Italy’.

Some units have also been unboxed and posing with one of them is Diego Graffi, Chairman CEO and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited. Along with RS 660, its naked sibling Tuono 660 will also be launched in India.

As per an earlier leaked document, RS 660 will be available at a starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh. Tuono 660 will be slightly cheaper at Rs 13.09 lakh. We will have to wait for an official confirmation regarding the pricing and exact launch dates of these bikes.

Aprilia RS 660 design and features

Being imported as CBUs, Aprilia RS 660 can be expected to be largely the same as the international-spec model. As far as looks are concerned, RS 660 gets top marks for its design and styling and dominating road presence.

This is definitely for folks who love to flaunt their rides. Some key features include three-element full LED headlight with integrated turn signals, trendy DRLs, visor, sculpted fuel tank, double fairing, stubby underbelly exhaust and elevated tail section.

Aprilia RS 660 is available in sprightly colour options of Apex Black, Acid Gold and Lava Red. All three have golden coloured USD front forks and orange coloured alloy wheels. The bike offers a comfortable riding stance with an ergonomic triangulation of seat, foot pegs and semi-handlebar. The TFT instrument console displays a range of information, which ensures complete control at all times.

Aprilia RS 660 engine and specs

Powering Aprilia RS 660 is a 659 cc, parallel twin, four stroke, liquid-cooled motor. It is capable of generating 100 hp of max power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, integrated with Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) up and down system.

Suspension system comprises Kayaba upside down forks at the front and asymmetrical aluminium swingarm at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm double disc at the front and 220 mm single disc at the rear. The bike utilizes Brembo callipers at both ends. Dual-channel ABS with cornering function is offered as standard.

To ensure racetrack level performance, the bike has been equipped with advanced APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system. It packs in several features such as traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, and cornering. Aprilia RS 660 also has five riding modes, three pre-set and two customizable.