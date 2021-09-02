Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 India Launch Price Rs 13.09 Lakh Onwards

Aprilia RS 660 has been launched in India as a CBU – It will rival other 650cc segment motorcycles in the country

After much delay, Aprilia has finally launched the much awaited RS 660 motorcycle in India. It is priced at Rs 13.39 lakh in India. Its naked sibling, Tuono 660 is priced at Rs 13.09 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

The first units of the middleweight supersport motorcycle have started reaching dealerships across the country. Deliveries are expected to commence soon. Certain dealerships have even started accepting bookings for the latest RS 660.

Design & Features

Upfront, RS 660 gets a menacing face that features a dual-beam LED headlight with integrated LED DRLs. It gets a muscular fuel tank, an aggressive front fairing, rearview mirrors mounted on front apron, a rider-only seat, a raised windshield, underbelly exhaust and an elevated tail section. The golden-coloured front forks add another charm to the sports bike.

RS 660 is offered in three paint schemes including Black Apex, Acid Gold and Lava Red. The motorcycle rides on coloured alloys. Take a look at the first look walk-around of the new Aprilia RS 660, in the video below (credit to Drivespark) – from the launch event earlier today.

In terms of features, the bike receives an all-LED illumination and a colour TFT instrument cluster. Apart from these, it also boasts a host of rider-based electronic aids which includes a six-axis IMU called APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system.

The IMU comprises features such as three-level cornering ABS, traction control, adjustable wheelie control, engine brake control and more. RS 660 is also equipped with a cruise control system, a bidirectional quick-shifter and five riding modes namely Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack.

Mechanical Specs

Tuono 660 and RS 660 derives its energy from a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order. This motor is tuned to return an output of 100 bhp at 10,500rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, integrated with Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) up and down system.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 41mm inverted forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear attached to an asymmetrical aluminium swingarm. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm double disc at the front and 220 mm single disc at the rear. The bike employs Brembo calipers at both ends. Dual-channel ABS with cornering function will be offered as standard.