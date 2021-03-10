Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 Colour Options, Price Leak Ahead Of Launch

Aiming to expand its India portfolio, Piaggio led Aprilia will be launching RS 660 and Tuono 660 by mid-2021

RS 660 is already on sale in international markets. There’s growing interest in premium middleweight motorcycles in the country, something that can work to Aprilia’s advantage. As of now, this space is dominated by rivals such as Honda, BMW Motorrad, Yamaha and Kawasaki.

Ahead of official launch, prices of the upcoming Tuono 660 and RS 660 have been leaked. It is to be noted here that the company has not confirmed these prices. As per the leaked document, prices of Tuono 660 starts from Rs 13.09 lakh and that of the RS 660 start from Rs 13.39 lakh. Prices are ex-sh.

Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 design and features

RS660 comes in a sporty package, as is evident in its compact design, striking twin LED headlamps, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, sculpted fuel tank, dual tone wheels, rear set foot pegs, and sharp body panels. Tuono 660 is based on its larger sibling and is designed to have an aggressive look and feel. Even though the sport-naked motorcycle has several of its mechanical parts exposed, the fluid, aerodynamic design seems intact.

Both bikes have been equipped with a range of electronic rider aids to ensure optimal performance and max rider comfort. There’s Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC), which is a six-axis IMU based system. It offers a range of functionalities such as traction control, adjustable wheelie control, engine brake control and three level cornering ABS.

Users also have access to cruise control and an up/down quickshifter. The motorcycle comes with five riding modes – Individual Commute, Dynamic, Challenge and Time Attack. These are easily accessible via the TFT dashboard. Colour options on offer with RS 660 are Apex Black, Lava Red and Acid Gold. Those on offer with Tuono 660 are Concept Black, Iridium Grey and Acid Gold.

Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 powertrain

Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a new 659cc, parallel-twin engine that is Euro5 compliant. It is capable of producing 100 hp of max power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of max torque at 8,500 rpm. Tuono 660 will have the same engine, but it will be tuned to deliver lesser power and torque.

Both motorcycles share several mechanical bits such as 41mm Kayaba USD fork and monoshock rear suspension. Braking system comprises 320 mm disc with four-piston Brembo radial callipers at the front and 220 mm disc with two pistons Brembo at the rear.

Apart from scooters, Aprilia’s current portfolio in India comprises three litre-class motorcycles – RSV4 1100 Factory, Tuono V4 1100 Factory and Tuono V4 1100 RR. All three share the same 1077cc DOHC 64-degree V4 engine, but have different power and torque output. On RSV4 1100 Factory, the engine is tuned to deliver 214 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 122 Nm at 11,000 rpm. On Tuono Factory and RR, the engine makes 173 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 121 Nm at 9,000 rpm.