Aprilia RS457 With Quick-shifter Priced At Rs 4.17 lakh – Festive Offer

With enhanced equipment offered at a lower price point, Aprilia RS457 becomes even more formidable to fathom for rivals

Renowned Italian motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Aprilia, is currently among the leading supersport motorcycle manufacturers in the sub 500cc segment. That is thanks to the locally manufactured Aprilia RS457, which has a significant price advantage over its rivals. Now, Aprilia has sweetened the deal further with a limited period festive offer.

This offer is applicable to all Aprilia RS457 buyers who purchased the motorcycle between 23rd October and 31st October. The exciting offer is only applicable to buyers who have their delivery scheduled until 31st October 2024, across all Aprilia showrooms.

Aprilia RS457 With Quickshifter

Speaking of the offer, Aprilia has sweetened the deal for Aprilia RS457 buyers and might act as the nudge buyers needed to book the motorcycle. It has to be noted that Aprilia RS457 is priced at Rs 4.1 lakh (Ex-sh) and is a popular choice for buyers in this displacement class. This pricing is already attractive and undercuts rivals.

Now, Aprilia is offering RS457 bundled with the sought-after bi-directional quick-shifter along with complementary roadside assistance and three years of warranty for just Rs 4.17 lakh (Ex-sh, Maharashtra). So, for Rs 7K more than standard model, one can avail a bi-directional quick-shifter, three year warranty and complementary RSA.

The offer looks particularly significant when we bring the pricing into the equation. That is because the bi-directional quick-shifter was priced at Rs 27,999 as an option excluding labour charges. This deal is only valid for a limited period and increases the value of this motorcycle than before.

The motorcycle is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating 46.7 bhp of peak power at 9,400 RPM and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 RPM. It is suspended on sporty USD telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Statement from Aprilia India

Revealing the offer, Mr Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “The response that the Aprilia RS457 has received has been tremendous and we are grateful for the support the customers have shown.

As a small token of our appreciation and to add more light to this Diwali, we are introducing special benefits for the Aprilia RS457 and urge all to make the most of it. Recently, we have also increased our presence to 44 touch points across India in CY 2024 to ensure our customers get the best experience of ownership.”