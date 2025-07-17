Aprilia SR 125 hp.e Launch Price Rs 1.2 Lakh – New 10 HP Engine

In addition to the more refined and efficient engine, Aprilia SR 125 hp.e also gets a new 5.5-inch full colour TFT screen

After launching SR 175, the most powerful in its class, Aprilia has now launched its smaller sibling – SR 125 hp.e. It is an upgraded version of the old SR 125, which continues to be on sale. New Aprilia SR 125 hp.e packs in refreshed livery, new colour options and enhanced tech features. Let’s check out the details.

Aprilia SR 125 hp.e – Enhanced performance

Powering the Aprilia SR 125 hp.e is a 124.45 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 3-valve engine. It generates 10.60 PS and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. This engine complies with the stricter OBD-2B emission norms. With its electronic fuel injection and 3-valve setup, the engine ensures smooth power delivery, optimal efficiency and reduced emissions. It suits the needs of city commuting, where frequent start and stops are quite common.

New Aprilia SR 125 hp.e utilizes a CVT transmission, which is tuned for instant throttle response. This comes handy while overtaking and navigating tight urban spaces. Users can expect seamless acceleration across city streets and also when cruising at higher speeds on open roads. While official mileage figures are yet to be revealed, one can expect fuel efficiency of around 40 km per litre with the SR 125 hp.e.

New colours, graphics, TFT dash

New Aprilia SR 125 hp.e retains the same body style as that of the older SR 125. However, it still manages to acquire a distinctive profile with the new colour options and refreshed livery. Colour options available with SR 125 hp.e include a monotone Matt Black shade and dual-tone options of Glossy Mazda Grey + Matt Black and Glossy Red + Matt Black.

In comparison, the older SR 125 is available with four monotone and two dual-tone colour options. Refreshed graphics now feature broad lines on the shoulder panel, as compared to the big sized ‘a’ lettering seen in the older SR 125.

There are other finer changes as well across the front apron and side body panels. Aprilia SR 125 hp.e continues with the sharp front fascia, powerful LED headlamps, sporty carbon finish detailing, split seat design, upswept exhaust, robust grab rail and youthful X-shaped tail lamp.

Similar to the SR 175, the SR 125 hp.e also gets a full colour TFT display. It seems similar to the TFT seen with RS 457 and Tuono 457, but gets distinctive UI and layout options. Users can also personalize the graphics and adjust the backlighting, as per their specific needs and preferences. The TFT supports Bluetooth, allowing users to access calls, music and navigation. Riders can also access ride data to better understand their riding style and make adjustments if needed.

Aprilia SR 125 hp.e vs. rivals – Pricing

Recently launched Aprilia SR 125 hp.e will rival the likes of TVS Ntorq 125, Hero Xoom 125 and Yamaha RayZR 125. Aprilia SR 125 hp.e comes with front disc brake, priced at Rs 1.2 lakh. Most affordable in this group is Yamaha RayZR (disc), priced at Rs 86,500. TVS Ntorq 125 disc variant is available at a starting price of Rs 87,500. Hero Xoom 125 disc variant costs Rs 92,900.