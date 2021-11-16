Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 Launch Price – Expensive By Up To Rs 14k

2022 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 gets cosmetic updates and a few additional features onboard

After launching premium middleweight motorcycles in the form of Tuono 660 and RS 660 in September this year, Aprilia is targeting the mass-market space by introducing an updated SR scooters. The facelifted SR 125 and SR 160 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. This is about Rs 11k and Rs 14k more expensive than the outgoing variants.

Bookings for the updated SR scooters have already commenced at authorized Aprilia dealerships or through the company’s official India website. Units of the facelifted SR 125 and SR 160 scooter have started reaching dealerships across the country.

The new SR range of scooters have been previously spied on multiple occasions and is essentially a cosmetically rehashed version of the outgoing model. That said, in its latest iteration, the new SR 125 and SR 160 get some additional features and plenty of styling updates although the overall design has remained quite similar. It will be available in five colours including Grey, White, Red, Blue, and Black.

Like the pre-facelift model, the new SR 160 is available in three trims- standard, Carbon and Race Edition. Carbon fibre detailing on the fenders are offered in the Carbon variant. Take look at the detailed walkaround video of new Aprilia SR scooters in the video below by Wheels Magic.

New Aprilia SR – Styling Updates

Speaking of its styling, the updated SR scooters flaunt a redesigned front fascia which is more aggressive than its predecessor. It features a new V-shaped LED headlamp cluster flanked by LED DRLs on both sides. A grey tint on the headlight cluster has been added to lend a sporty appeal to the scooter. The front apron also boasts new creases enhancing the scooter’s aerodynamic qualities.

Another striking highlight is the restyled X-shaped LED taillight. The blacked-out body panels on the new SR 125 and SR 160 such as fenders, handlebar, grab rail, alloy wheels and floorboard accentuate its sporty appeal. It continues to feature the same set of turn indicators housed on the sides of the handlebar.

Aprilia has also retained the tricolour insignia of the Italian flag on the front fender of the scooter. Another noticeable update is a larger single-piece grab rail replacing the split grab rails in the outgoing SR scooters.

Features & Mechanical Specs

In terms of features, it gets a fully-digital instrument console that is similar to the one offered in SXR160. This unit is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Add ons such as a windscreen and perimeter-type crash guards will be offered as accessories. Hardware configurations of the scooter have also been left intact. Suspension setup on SR comprises telescopic forks upfront and a single-sided rear shock absorber.

Braking duties are handled by a 220mm disc at front and 140mm drum at rear aided by a single-channel ABS. No updates have been made to the powertrain as well. The new SR 160 is powered by the same 160cc, air-cooled, three-valve engine which kicks out 10.84 bhp and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. SR 125 delivers 9.92 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of torque.