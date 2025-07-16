Aprilia SR 175 Launch Price Rs 1.26 Lakh – New 13 HP Engine

Along with its new, more powerful engine, Aprilia SR 175 also gets a 5-inch full colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity

Aiming to bring more excitement to everyday urban commutes, Aprilia has launched the new SR 175 scooter. It sits above the SR 160, which continues to be on sale as per company website. Maybe till stocks last and then it will be discontinued. Launched at Rs 1.26 lakh (Ex-sh), Aprilia SR 175 will rival the likes of Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155. Let’s check out the details.

Aprilia SR 175 – Performance

Powering the Aprilia SR 175 is a new 174.7cc, air-cooled, 3-valve, single-cylinder hp.e engine. It generates 12.92 hp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a highly responsive CVT transmission. This way, Aprilia is one-upping Yamaha and Hero MotoCorp in the displacement department.

In comparison, the engine on the SR 160 generates 11.27 hp and 13.44 Nm. It is reported that a wider bore has been used in the new engine, resulting in higher displacement and more power. Users can expect faster acceleration and improved overall performance with the SR 175.

457-inspired colourways, TFT dash

While the design of Aprilia SR 175 is largely the same as SR 160, the former gets livery inspired from Aprilia bikes like the RS 457. Two colour options are on offer – Glossy Tech White and Matt Prismatic Dark. These shades can be seen on the front apron and side panels. Both variants get red coloured wheels, which enhance the scooter’s sporty aesthetics.

These are 14-inch wheels, each with 10-spokes to ensure enhanced ride quality and stability. The wheels are wrapped with fat tyres to ensure effortless riding across varied environments including city streets, highways and rough patches. The large wheel size also makes it easier to tackle potholes and other debris on the roads.

Aprilia SR 175 is equipped with a colour TFT display, which appears similar to the one seen with RS 457 and Tuono 457. But the UI is different, probably focused on meeting practical necessities of everyday commutes of a scooter. SR 175’s TFT display has multiple layout options, allowing users to personalize as per their specific needs and preferences.

Users can customize the graphics and adjust the backlighting. Enthusiasts can access and analyse ride data to get more insights about their riding style. The TFT display has Bluetooth support, which riders can use to access music, calls and navigation via the Aprilia app.

Specs, features

Key highlights include a sharp front fascia, sporty design for the rear-view mirrors, carbon-fibre finish on the front fender, split-seat design, upswept exhaust and robust grab rail. Aprilia SR 175 utilizes a robust steel frame with telescopic suspension at the front and adjustable rear suspension. Braking setup comprises a ventilated front disc integrated with single-channel ABS. At the rear, the scooter has a drum brake.

To ensure easy riding during the night, Aprilia SR 175 is equipped with powerful LED headlamps. The tail lamps and indicators also utilize LEDs. Aprilia SR 175 has a compact sized underseat storage space that can accommodate an open-face helmet. There’s a USB port to charge your smartphone and a utility light as well.