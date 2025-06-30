Aprilia SR 175 Scooter Reach Showrooms – Cluster From RS 457

Premium Italian scooter and motorcycle manufacturer, Aprilia, has been on the verge of expanding its SR sporty scooter lineup. In that regard, the company will soon launch SR 175, which gets the biggest displacement among any other mainstream scooters in India. Ahead of launch, units have started to arrive at showrooms. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

Aprilia SR 175 Scooter

Ahead of a formal launch, Aprilia SR 175 scooter has been reaching showrooms. This is a sporty scooter and is positioned on 14-inch wheels on both ends, similar to SR 160. There is a good probability that this Aprilia SR 175 could be a spiritual replacement of SR 160, which is currently on sale in India.

In the video by SKELISM, we can see that the Aprilia SR 175 looks more or less like a SR 160, with colour combinations inspired by other Aprilia vehicles like RS 457 and Tuono 457. It gets the same styling, body panels, LED headlights, LED tail lights, handlebar cowl, stepped seat, rear grab rail and floorboard as SR 160.

There is a possibility that Aprilia has carried over the mainframe and subframe along with mechanical components like brakes and suspension. The host confirmed that Aprilia SR 175 is rolling on 12-section tyres at both ends wrapped on large 14-inch alloy wheels, similar to SR 160 that is currently on sale.

What’s new is a fully digital colour TFT instrument cluster that looks like it is shared with RS 457 and Tuono 457. This is a major step-up for Aprilia SR 175, when compared to the LCD unit with Red backlight on current SR 160 and SXR 160 models. This cluster has dedicated software and UI for SR 175 and might supports Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone app, through which users can get a host of information on this cluster.

A New Heart

When compared to the SR 160 on sale, Aprilia SR 175 gets a new beating heart with a larger displacement. SKELISM revealed that Aprilia SR 175 gets a new 175cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with two O2 sensors and is rated at 9.5 kW (12.7 bhp) of peak power at 7,200 RPM and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM.

Where pricing is concerned, Aprilia SR 175 might be priced around the same bracket as SR 160. So, it could be around Rs 1.35 lakh (Ex-sh). Launch is speculated to happen some time in early July 2025 and it will take on rivals like Yamaha Aerox 155 and upcoming Hero Xoom 160, who’s delivery is set to start in the coming months.