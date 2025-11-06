Aprilia SR GT 400 Debuts – ADV Scooter Design, 36 HP, 5″ TFT

Built for versatility, the Aprilia SR GT 400 can effortlessly tackle everyday commutes and mild off-road environments

Combining the performance of a motorcycle with the everyday practicality of a scooter, Aprilia has unveiled the SR GT 400. The mid capacity scooter utilizes several of Aprilia’s strengths, such as dynamic styling, engine performance and advanced tech features. Aprilia SR GT 400 unlocks new experiences, which would be difficult to achieve with a motorcycle or a conventional scooter. Let’s check out the details.

Aprilia SR GT 400 – Design and features

An athletic profile is evident, inspired by Aprilia’s popular sportbikes. Key features include a triple lamp LED headlight, a tall adjustable windscreen, USD forks in golden finish, hand guards, step-up seat design, upswept exhaust and sharp body panelling. The scooter has sporty graphics and is offered in colour options of Boulder Grey, Rugged Black and Dusty Grey. Users can also choose a Rally Replica colourway, which is inspired by the Tuareg 660.

Users can choose from a range of accessories such as heated grips, a square top box and Aprilia MIA connectivity kit. The latter is offered as standard with the Rally Replica variant. Aprilia SR GT 400 has 190 mm of ground clearance and 818 mm of seat height. Other highlights include keyless ignition, front storage, a USB C charging port and underseat storage compartment.

Tech package includes a 5-inch TFT screen that displays a range of information. It has Bluetooth, allowing smartphone pairing via the Aprilia MIA app. Accessing the various connectivity options is pretty easy with voice commands. With the connectivity suite, users can access music and turn by turn navigation.

Performance, specs

Powering the Aprilia SR GT 400 is a 400cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, four valve engine. It generates 36 hp and 37.7 Nm of torque and is paired with a CVT transmission. The engine complies with Euro 5+ emission standards. An optimized crankcase ventilation system has been used to ensure reduced vibrations and smoother performance.

The engine has a 72 mm stroke and an 84 mm lightweight piston. Aprilia SR GT 400 can provide quick acceleration on demand. Equipped with a 12 litre fuel tank, the scooter offers a range of around 300 km. Aprilia SR GT 400 utilizes a brand-new double-cradle frame, manufactured using high-strength steel tubing.

According to Aprilia, the new frame has extremely high rigidity. Suspension setup comprises 41 mm USD forks at the front and twin rear shock absorbers. Suspension travel is 120 mm at both ends. Braking setup comprises a 300 mm floating disc with a 4-piston calliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with a 2-piston calliper at the rear.

The scooter has Bosch dual-channel ABS system and Aprilia Traction Control (ATC). These can work in various combinations and can be switched off when exploring off-road tracks. The scooter has 16-inch front and 14-inch cast aluminium rear wheels, wrapped in 120/70 and 150/70 Mitas Enduro Trail tyres, respectively. More details, including launch timelines and pricing, are expected to be revealed at a later date.