Aprilia SR Max 250cc Scooter Launch Price 26,800 Yuan (Rs 3.15 L)

With a more powerful motor, SR Max250 HPE (High Performance Edition) delivers improved performance as compared to standard SR Max250 maxi scooter

Aiming to provide a more compelling, sportier maxi-scooter to enthusiasts, Aprilia has launched SR Max250 HPE in China. While the core silhouette is the same as the standard model, SR Max250 HPE gets glossier finish and improved overall visual texture. It also gets a new grey-red colour theme.

Graphics and decals have been updated for a sportier look and feel. Features that are the same as the standard model include sculpted front fascia, dual LED headlamps, a large adjustable windscreen, trendy rear view mirrors and upswept exhaust.

Aprilia SR Max 250cc Scooter Specs

Biggest difference between SR Max250 HPE and the standard model is the new high-performance 244cc motor that generates 25.6 hp of max power at 8,200 rpm and 22.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The older model churns out 21 hp and 21 Nm. It’s a significant boost, which is likely to deliver tangible improvements in performance. SR Max250 HPE has two ride modes of Eco and Sport, which can be activated via dedicated buttons on handlebar.

In Indian market, a comparable product could be Keeway Vieste 300 that was launched earlier this year in May. Vieste 300 has a 278.2 cc motor that makes 18.7 hp at 6,500 rpm and 22 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Clearly, Aprilia SR Max250 HPE is better equipped even with a small displacement motor. However, Keeway shouldn’t be worried, as Aprilia SR Max250 HPE is unlikely to be launched here anytime soon. Priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, Keeway Vieste 300 does have the price advantage.

Users can expect optimal ride comfort with Aprilia SR Max250 HPE, as the scooter has wide, pulled back handlebar and comfy seats with thick foam padding. Rider seat section comes with raised back support for extra comfort. For the pillion, the scooter has retractable foot rests and thick grab rails.

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE features

As compared to the older model that has seat height of 785/815 mm, SR Max250 HPE offers 775/815 mm seat height options. The 775 mm seat height variant will make handling more convenient for shorter riders. It can also work for learners and female users. The reduction in seat height has been achieved by using 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheel. The 815 mm seat height version utilizes 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheel.

Suspension system comprises 35mm front fork and dual rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 260 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel Bosch ABS is offered as standard. Safety kit includes ASR (Anti-Slip Regulation) that can automatically detect rear wheel slips and adjust engine output accordingly.

Other key features of Aprilia SR Max250 HPE include a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument console. It displays a range of information such as temperature, average speed, maximum speed and fuel consumption. It has Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone pairing.

1 of 14

Source