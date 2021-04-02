Aprilia SXR 125 Production Starts Before Launch – Bookings Open Officially

Earlier last month, Aprilia SXR 125 along with SXR 160 went on sale in Nepal

After a lukewarm response to Aprilia SXR 160, parent company Piaggio has announced that bookings for its lesser powerful sibling have commenced. The Italian manufacturer has claimed that production for the upcoming SXR 125 has begun at the brand’s Baramati facility near Pune in Maharashtra.

Interested buyers could book an SXR 125 via Aprilia’s official India website or through any nearby Aprilia dealership at a token amount of Rs 5,000. Exact prices are expected to be announced at the time of its official launch. The more powerful SXR 160 made its debut in India in late December last year.

Expected Design

In terms of styling, it is expected to carry forward the same Maxi-style design as its larger sibling. The front apron of the scooter will don split LED headlamps that are inspired by RS660. The integrated LED DRLs make the scooter more attractive. Another notable highlight is a tinted fly-screen in order to prevent the rider from wind blasts.

The visor will be large enough although visibility shouldn’t be compromised by its positioning. Designed in Italy for India, like SXR 160, it is expected to portray small details like the tri-colour insignia of the Italian national flag on the side apron of the scooter.

Unlike other contemporary Maxi-style scooters, SXR 125 is likely to feature a flat footboard. At rear, it flaunts a pair of wraparound LED taillights with integrated rear turn indicators. The body panel will wear signature Aprilia graphics that enhance the Maxi scooter’s look.

Features

Talking about its features, it is likely to be equipped with a similar 210 cm sq. fully digital instrument console that would read out critical information from the speedometer, odometer, ABS status, trip meter, fuel efficiency, etc. It will also be provided with Bluetooth mobile connectivity and a USB charging port along with a longer, bigger and comfortable saddle. It will be offered in four colour options namely Matt Black, Glossy White, Matt Blue and Glossy Red.

Mechanical Specs

Coming to its specifications, SXR 125 will be powered by the same 124cc, three-valve, air-cooled mill that performs duties on SR 125 and other Vespa 125cc models. This engine is capable of churning out 9.4 bhp and 8.2 Nm of peak torque.

As far as cycle parts are concerned, it is likely to feature telescopic forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear. A disk brake at front and drum brake at rear with CBS is likely to carry out anchor duties. We can expect a price of around Rs 95,000 – Rs 1.00 lakh (ex-showroom)