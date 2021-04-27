Aprilia SXR 125 Price Revealed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch

Aprilia SXR 125 is open for bookings a token amount of Rs 5,000

Having received good response for the Aprilia SXR 160, launched in India in December 2020, the company now gears up for the launch of one more maxi scooter called the Aprilia SXR 125. Ahead of official launch, the company has now made the scooter available for booking.

Aprilia currently sells the Storm 125, SR 125, SR 160 and SXR 160 in the Indian market and will soon add the SXR 125 to this list. The upcoming scooter has been detailed in terms of features and engine specifications.

Price, Bookings – Aprilia SXR 125

The Aprilia SXR 125 is the company’s second maxi scooter which will be released in the Indian market. Bookings have opened at Piaggio India’s authorized dealerships and via Aprilia’s official India website at a down payment of Rs.5,000. Launch date is scheduled for the coming weeks and production has also commenced at the company’s Baramati facility in Maharashtra.

When you are trying to book the scooter on the official website, you will notice that the price is mentioned. For Pune, price is Rs 1.15 lakh while that for Delhi is Rs 1.16 lakh. If these are the ex-sh prices of Aprilia SXR 125, then it is about Rs 10k cheaper than the SXR 150.

Aprilia SXR 125 Features

Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-scooter will borrow a host of features from its SXR 160 counterpart which has gone on to become the company’s flagship model. The two scooters will also share the same equipment, while colour schemes will also be similar and would include Matt Black, Glossy White, Glossy Red and Matt Blue.

New Aprilia SXR 125 is seen with a similar front fascia as seen on the Aprilia RS series. It sports a distinctive headlamp cluster inspired by RS660, integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and a tinted fly-screen to protect the rider from wind blasts.

The Aprilia SXR 125 will also receive sporty ‘Y’ shaped alloy wheels, large exhaust outlets, a wide seat and flat footboard. A glove box, USB charger and sufficient under storage capacity will also be its highlights. It will also sport a fuel tank of 7 liter capacity which is also similar to that seen on the SXR 160. It will get a 210 cm sq. all digital instrument cluster with read outs from speedometer, odometer, ABS status, trip meter, fuel efficiency, etc. and Bluetooth mobile connectivity.

Engine Specs

The Aprilia SXR 125 will get powered via a 125cc, 3 valve, single cylinder, fuel injected, air cooled engine that also powers the SR 125 and other Vespa 125cc models. This engine makes 9.3 hp power at 7,600 rpm and 9.2 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm. Suspension is via telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking is via 220mm front disc and 140mm rear drum brakes, with combined braking system (CBS) for added safety.