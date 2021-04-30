Aprilia SXR 125 Scooter Detailed In First Look Walkaround

Aprilia SXR 125 draws a strong resemblance to Aprilia’s big bikes like the RSV4 and Tuono V4

Following the launch of the SXR160 in December 2020, Aprilia now brings in a new premium, lightweight commuter maxi scooter called Aprilia SXR 125. This scooter has made its debut in the Indian two wheeler market and bookings have opened at Rs.5,000 via company site or at any of the authorized Piaggio dealerships in the country.

The maxi scooter is the first scooter designed in Italy for the Indian market. Just like the SXR 160, the SXR 125 enters production at the Aprilia’s newest plant in Baramati plant in Maharashtra and will be officially available from the end of April. Earlier last month, Aprilia SXR 125 along with SXR 160 went on sale in Nepal markets.

Aprilia SXR 125 Style and Features

The new Aprilia SXR 125 will be based on the SXR 160’s platform and follows the same design philosophy. It gets aggressive body styling with a three way split twin front headlamps with full LED lighting system and DRLs, a digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity and large display of all rider information, USB charging port, a large windshield and generous front storage space and lit-up under-seat storage.

It is also seen with prominent side body panels, body graphics and extensive chrome accents to enhance premium appeal. The new Aprilia SXR 125 gets a single piece seat setup which is well cushioned for rider’s comfort. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video by Jet Wheels below.

The SXR 125 dimensions stand 1,985mm in length, 1,261mm in height and 806mm in width. It will be presented in colour options of Matt Black, Glossy White, Glossy Red and Matt Blue and will get a fuel tank of 7 liter capacity.

BS6 125 cc Engine Specs

Aprilia SXR 125 will get its power via a 125 cc, single cylinder, 3 valve, fuel injected engine that also powers the SR 125. This engine offers peak power of 9.4 hp at 7,600 rpm and 8.2 Nm peak torque at 6,520 rpm. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Braking and suspension are via 220mm front disc and 140mm rear disc brake along with CBS (Combined Braking System) with conventional telescopic forks and monoshock. The SXR 125 will ride on 12 inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

The new Aprilia SXR 125 will not have any direct rivals when it comes to price. But it can be seen as a rival to the TVS NTorq and the Suzuki Burgman Street in terms of engine capacity. Official price has not been announced, but the company website states that the price is Rs 1.15 lakh.