Aprilia SXR 160 Rendered As Electric Scooter – Could This Be eSR1?

Aprilia eSR1 electric scooter could draw major design inspirations from petrol-powered SXR 160

The Indian market has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Aprilia SXR 160, mainly because it will be the first proper maxi-style scooter in India. Definitely, Suzuki Burgman also follows a similar styling pattern, but SXR 160 clearly ticks more criteria for a power Maxi scooter.

Recently, a few days ago the Italian two-wheeler brand started accepting bookings for the upcoming power scooter at a token amount of Rs 5000. The company said that deliveries of the e-scooter will commence soon.

Dealerships already have the scooter in showroom, while customers have started taking test rides. Though not yet launched officially, dealer sources state that price is Rs 1.3 lakh ex-sh for the Aprilia SXR 160. While we wait for its official launch, design renders of SXR 160 as an electric scooter has surfaced online.

We already know that a new electric scooter from Piaggio is certainly on cards in future as the company recently filed a trademark named ‘eSR1’. It is, therefore, no harm in imagining SXR 160 with an electric powertrain given that it is the latest offering from Piaggio group and might serve as a design inspiration for the upcoming eSR1.

Rendered Design

Design-wise, as shown in the images, the electric SXR 160 is identical to its petrol-powered counterpart. It receives the same set of a big LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs which give a modern and refreshing look to its front face. The designer has also carried over the large and comfortable seat from the regular SXR 160. Even hardware setup such as the front telescopic fork and alloy wheels along with disc brakes on both ends have been carried over.

The distinguishing highlight though is the bright colour scheme and body graphics. A white paint job along with subtle blue graphics in front fairing, headlamps and rear cowl makes for a tasteful look. Alloy wheel rims also feature thick blue pinstripes while the rear cowl flaunts black graphics enhance its sporty appeal. Aprilia branding in black background is seen beneath the floorboard.

This design renders also showcases a slightly different rear wheel hub from the regular SXR 160, similar to the one in Vespa Elettrica prototype showcased at the AutoExpo 2020. The image also shows a wall-mounted charger which could be used to juice up the battery of the scooter.

Aprilia eSR1 based on Vespa Elettrica

It was recently reported that Piaggio has trademarked the name ‘eSR1’ in India which could be the company’s next e-scooter offering through its Aprilia brand of two-wheelers. This scooter might well use the technology and powertrain of Vespa Elettrica since it is a common practice among brands under Piaggio. This would also save them time and extra capital required to invest in new technology.

If indeed that is the case, then eSR1 could use a 4kW electric motor paired with a lithium-ion battery pack to power itself. This powertrain will provide a peak torque of 200 Nm at wheels and a single-charge range of 70 km in power mode and 100 km in Eco mode.

