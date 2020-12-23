Aprilia SXR 160cc Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.26 Lakh – Official

Aprilia SXR 160 is powered by a 160cc BSVI complaint engine with 3 valve Fuel Injection engine technology

Piaggio India had showcased the Aprilia SXR 160 at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. Earlier this month, bookings were opened and today, they have officially launched the premium scooter in India. Prices start from Rs 1,25,997, ex-showroom Pune.

At this price, it may not find much competition in India in its price segment, but could be compared with the Suzuki Burgman Street 125. Designed in Italy for India, this scooter, positioned in the premium segment is set to enter production at the company’s plant in Baramati.

Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to launch the much-anticipated premium scooter, Aprilia SXR 160 for all our distinguished customers in India. Designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort. Available at all dealerships across India, we believe that this scooter will set high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market and will be a testament of Piaggio’s upcoming plans for India.”

Features and Design

This new scooter, which was much appreciated by viewers at the 2020 Auto Expo, will set a benchmark in the premium scooter segment with distinct styling and outstanding performance while it will also offer riders a better riding experience. Below is a detailed review of Aprilia SXR 160cc Scooter by youtube channel The Bucket List.

The Piaggio SXR 160 will get LED technology with twin crystal headlamps and eye line position lights along front indicators and with wrap around LED tail lamps with integrated rear indicators. It will also be seen with a large 210 cm sq multi-function digital cluster offering all vital information to the rider while buyers will also be given the option on mobile connectivity accessory synced to the scooter to raise a security alarm in the event of theft or even immobilize it.

The body gets unique three coat paint finish with Aprilia graphics and accentuated by matte black and dark chrome design elements. The seats are longer, more comfortable and ergonomically designed with art leather suede with stitching accents in grey and red.

Engine and Suspension Specs

Aprilia SXR 160 scooter will be powered by a 160cc BS6, 3 valve, fuel injected engine with clean emission technology. The SXR 160 sits on 12 inch wheels at both ends. It shares its underpinnings with the Aprilia SR 160 and gets Anti Lock Braking System with ventilated disc brakes and twin pot caliper hydraulic brakes. Suspension is via dual telescopic front suspension and adjustable suspension at the rear.

Ride position is also better with raised steering handlebars along with feather touch switches while the seat is positioned so that the rider’s feet touch the road allowing for easy start and to slow down or wait at traffic lights. A large foot-board and spacious under seat storage capacity will also be among its highlights.

Piaggio India plans on expanding its dealership network from current 250 dealerships to around 400+ dealerships in new towns and cities across India in the near future. This will help the company reach a larger audience. They also have plans to launch new motorcycles next year, in the 650cc segment.