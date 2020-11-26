Aprilia SXR 160 Officially Teased – Production Starts Next Month

Piaggio India ready to begin Aprilia SXR 160 production at Baramiati plant

Piaggio India is set to start Aprilia SXR 160 production at its Baramati plant. Aprilia SXR 160 was showcased earlier this year at Auto Expo 2020, Greater Noida. The premium scooter brings together style, performance and a comfy riding experience.

SXR 160 relies on its next-gen global design appeal and tech advanced features for a premium experience. Its unique placement will create a new premium scooter market category. Power comes from a BSVI 160 CC engine with three-valve Fuel Injection (FI) clean emission engine tech.

On the exterior is a 3 coat HD body paint finish, Aprilia signature graphics, matt black design trims, and dark chrome elements. Design elements draw from sharp body lines, and geometric contours. The light element is built on wrap around LED tech twin crystal headlights and eye line position lights that merge front indicator blinkers. Diamond reflection wrap around LED taillights with integrated rear blinkers fits right in with its modern appeal.

Designed To Improve Ride Experience

An ergonomically well-positioned raised steering handlebar with feather touch switches enables ease of operation. Seating position enables rider’s feet to touch the ground to start, slow down or wait at a signal. Dual telescope front suspension and adjustable rear suspension are tuned for daily commute. This can be altered through rear suspension adjustment if on a different road surface, they can do so by adjusting the rear suspension.

Ride experience and comfort gains from bigger, longer, comfy and ergonomic seats in art leather suede feel finished in special stitch pattern in grey and red threads. The 210 cm sq. multifunctional all digital cluster lets riders view multiple features.

Mobile connectivity accessory connects one’s phone to the scooter to help locate it, and to raise a security alarm, or immobilize it as necessary. Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with ventilated disk brakes and twin pots calliper hydraulic brakes offer grand braking performance.

Piaggio India dealership network

The company is keen on quick dealer network expansion to cater to customers better for its new scheduled launches. Piaggio India works out of over 250 dealerships, and this number is to be increased for over 400+ dealerships. To ensure this, the company welcomes premium mindset entrepreneurs to the company’s dealership business model to take it to new towns and cities.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “We are extremely excited to soon introduce the highly anticipated and a unique, premium proposition for our discerning customers. As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry. With its highly innovative design, the SXR 160 is set to create a new unmatched experience of premium style, high comfort and best in class performance.”