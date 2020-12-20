Aprilia SXR 160 Arrives In Showroom – First Impression, Test Rides Start

As of now, Aprilia SXR 160 does not have any direct rivals in India has started reaching showrooms across the country

Piaggio is all set to finally launched its much anticipated Aprilia SXR 160 in India after numerous delays thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though official launch is a few days away, dealers have started receiving the scooter across India.

Some dealers have also started giving test ride to prospective customers. As per dealers, the new Aprilia SXR 160 is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a maxi-style scooter, which will rival Suzuki Burgman in India. It made its maiden appearance at the AutoExpo held earlier this year in February.

Aprilia started accepting bookings for the maxi scooter last week at a token amount of Rs 5,000. The scooter went into production at Aprilia’s Baramati plant near Pune in Maharashtra at the start of this month. Now, a detailed test ride and first impression video of the Aprilia SXR 160 has surfaced online.

Uploaded by DBS Vlogs on their YouTube channel, the video focuses on intricate details about the power scooter. At first glance, it looks much bigger than normal scooters found running on Indian scooters. In fact, it gets one of the largest wheelbases in scooters available in India. SXR 160 offers a wheelbase of 1353mm which is 90mm longer than Suzuki Burgman 125 which is also considered a sort of Maxi scooter.

Design

Elaborating on design, the vlogger focuses on the front end which split LED headlights inspired by RS660 with C-shaped DRLs integrated onto them that make the scooter more stylish. Scooters getting LED DRLs are still a very rare sight in India. Another noticeable highlight is the blacked-out fly screen which protects the riders from gusting winds.

The visor, though quite big, has been set low so that it doesn’t obstruct rider’s visibility. It gets a wide and comfortable seat with enough room for rider and pillion. Also, it offers ample space on its flat footboard to keep some luggage.

SXR 160 can also hold some key belongings thanks to decently spacious under-seat storage which comes with an accessory light. It receives a wide handlebar which makes for an upright riding stature for better comfort. The angular front apron also goes well with its overall design.

Features on offer

In terms of features, it offers an all-LED lighting setup, a 210 cm sq. fully digital instrument console that offers essential readouts like speed, odometer trip meter, ABS status fuel-efficiency, etc. Although it does miss out on Bluetooth or smartphone connectivity. It also comes with a USB charging port on its front glove box.

SXR 160 rolls on 12-inch 5 spoke petal machined alloys. Anchorage duties are handled by a 220mm disc on front wheel while the rear wheel gets a drum brake which is assisted by a single-channel ABS. It also misses out on an external fuel cap.

Powertrain

When it comes to its powertrain, it is powered by the same 160.0cc three-valve single-cylinder motor which produces 0.7 bhp of power at 7,600rpm and peak torque of 12 Nm at 6000rpm. It is the same unit that is offered in SR 160. It comes linked to a CVT gearbox. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear. Deliveries will start in a few days.