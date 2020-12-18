Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Spied At Dealer Yard Ahead Of Launch

Aprilia SXR 160 was first presented at this year’s Auto Expo held in February at Greater Noida

Piaggio is expected to launch its highly anticipated Aprilia SXR 160 in a few days. Bookings for the maxi-style scooter at a token amount of Rs 5000 commenced a week back. The scooter has already gone into production at Aprilia’s Baramati plant near Pune in Maharashtra.

The power scooter made its maiden appearance at this year’s Auto Expo and is slated to be the first proper Maxi scooter in India discounting Suzuki Burgman 125 and TVS Ntorq. Now, a video has emerged on YouTube which suggests that SXR 160 has started reaching dealerships across the country.

Uploaded by ‘VJNS vlogs’, the video shows SXR 160 reaching a dealership in Mumbai. It was supposed to launch a lot earlier after its appearance at the Auto Expo, however, the global pandemic of Covid-19 forced makers to defer their plans. The scooter has been designed in Italy specifically for the Indian market.

Design & Features

Speaking of its design, it gets a bold front end with split LED headlights inspired by RS660 with C-shaped DRLs integrated onto them that make the scooter more stylish. LED DRLs have been very rare in scooters offered in India until now. Talking about other elements associated with designing of Aprilia SXR 160, it gets a big windscreen upfront. It receives a large enough footboard with ample space for luggage.

SXR 160 is offered with a wide and flat comfortable seat with plenty of under-seat storage. It receives a wide handlebar which makes for an upright riding stature for better comfort. The angular front apron also goes well with its overall design.

Design elements to the rear include an LED tail lamp with integrated rear blinkers. Other notable design highlights include exhaust embellished in chrome and 12-inch 5 spoke petal machined alloys.

In terms of features, it gets a 210 cm sq. fully digital instrument console that offers essential readouts like speed, odometer trip meter, ABS status fuel-efficiency, etc. It is also expected to come with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port.

Buyers can also opt for mobile connectivity accessory which allows riders to connect their smartphones which helps them in locating it, raising security alarm and if needed even immobilizing it.

Mechanical Details

Coming to its powertrains, it is powered by a 160.03cc, three-valve, single-cylinder motor which generates 10.7 bhp of power at 7,600rpm and peak torque of 12 Nm at 6000rpm. It is the same unit that is offered in SR 160. It comes paired with a CVT gearbox. Suspension duties on the scooter are expected to be handled by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear.

Expected Price

Upon its launch, SXR 160 will not have any direct rivals in the country. It is expected to be priced around Rs 1.15-1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Aprilia also intends to launch a smaller version of the power scooter- SXR 125 in India at a later stage.