Aprilia SXR 160 TVC Video Released – Maxify Life

Designed in Italy for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is a combination of a Maxi-scooter and a regular scooter

Aprilia SXR 160 is the latest offering from Italian scooter makers Piaggio. It was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo last year, launched in India in December 2020 and bookings opened soon after. Launch date was set for earlier last year but the pandemic situation caused some delay.

Aprilia SXR 160 Design

Now deliveries of this maxi-scooter have commenced in the country. The new SXR 160 is priced Rs.1,25,997. This ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made for India’ scooter has been designed in Italy. It boasts of a mix of design and as the company calls it a ‘Crossmax’ design combining the sportiness of a maxi-scooter along with the comfort and practicality of a regular scooter.

It gets a full front apron and a tall windscreen and twin LED headlamps, LED DRLs, large seats, feather touch switchgear, lockable split glove box, USB charging port and 5 spoke 12 inch alloy wheels fitted with MRF Zapper tyres are also a part of its onboard features. Below is the latest TVC video.

An all-digital instrument cluster makes for easy read out even under direct sunlight. It also receives two trip meters, real time fuel indicator, speed indicator and indicator showing battery voltage along with tell-tale lamps for engine malfunction.

The maxi-scooter gets under-seat storage space for a full size helmet and a fuel tank of 7 liter capacity. The Aprilia SXR 160 is available in four colours of Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black.

Engine, Braking and Suspension

2021 Aprilia SXR 160 is powered by a 160cc, single cylinder, 3 valve, air cooled and fuel injected engine that also powers the SR160. This engine, which complies with the new BS6 emission standards, makes 10.9 hp power at 7,100 rpm and 11.6 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm.

It gets telescopic front forks and single adjustable suspension at the rear while braking is disc brake up front and drum unit at the rear with ABS. Its chassis ensures better stability even at higher speeds while its highly efficient engine offers good low end and strong mid-range power output.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is now being delivered to customers across India. It has no real competition in the country. As on date the Aprilia scooter lineup apart from the new SXR 160, consists of the SR160 and SR125. The Italian two wheeler maker also has plans to launch premium motorcycles later this year in India.