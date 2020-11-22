Aprilia SXR160 Scooter Launch Next Month – Exp Price Rs 1.25 Lakh

Aprilia SXR160 will be the first proper maxi-scooter in India which will be followed by the Forza range from Honda next year

Piaggio-owned Aprilia will be launching its much anticipated SXR 160 maxi-style scooter next month. As per reports, the power scooter will hit showrooms somewhere around the first or second week of December and is expected to be pegged at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Certain dealers have started accepting bookings for SXR160 at a token amount of Rs 5,000. The maxi-scooter was first showcased at the AutoExpo 2020 held earlier this year. This scooter is the effort of Piaggio to offer an accessible maxi-scooter which has been absent until now.

It will be by far the largest scooter both in terms of size and engine displacement to go on sale in India surpassing SXL 150 and VXL 150 from Aprilia’s sister brand Vespa. It will continue to hold this honour until Honda introduces the new Forza 350 in the country sometime next year.

Mechanical Details

In terms of powertrain, it receives the same 160cc single-cylinder motor from SR 160 that pushes out 11 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be mated to a CVT gearbox.

Suspension duties will be handled by a telescopic fork and a mono-shock unit at rear. Unlike SR160 which rides on 14-inch wheels, this one rides on 12-inch alloy wheels while anchoring duties on both units are carried out by disc brake at both ends assisted by single-channel ABS.

Design & Features

The low wheel size should also mean that underneath storage space will be sizeable. There’s additional storage in the form of an apron mounted compartment. In terms of features, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster, an optional smartphone connectivity tech, a USB charging port and more. The scooter features a sharp design language which consists of a LED headlight, LED DRLs, LED taillights, a tall windscreen, a stretched-out floorboard and a slightly stepped-up seat

The new Aprilia 160 will be offered in four colour options which includes blue, red, black and white. In all probability, it will be made available in one valiant only.

This will be the first maxi-scooter which will be offered in India. Upon its launch, it will not have any direct rivals in the market but will compete against the likes of Suzuki Burgman Street, TVS Ntorq and its Vespa cousins- SXL and VXL. Following this, Aprilia is also expected to launch SXR125 at a later stage.

