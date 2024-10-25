Aprilia Tuareg 457 Spied Testing – Himalayan, 390 ADV Rival Based On RS457

Based on the RS457 fully-faired motorcycle platform, Aprilia Tuareg 457 will pack the same engine with around 47 bhp and 44 Nm

With the rise in popularity, ADV segment in India has been booming. Especially where sub 500cc motorcycles are concerned. We have the mighty Royal Enfield Himalayan and soon-to-launch KTM 390 Adventure. Now, Aprilia is set to make a grand entrance with an ADV based on the RS457 fully-faired motorcycle.

First-ever spy shots of Aprilia Tuareg 457 have emerged on the internet. As seen in these images, it was set up for rallying and even contains a Rally Tower, which will not make it to production. Rear of this bike clearly indicates the name 457 on it, confirming that it is indeed based on RS457 platform. Let’s take a look.

Aprilia Tuareg 457 Spied Testing

Ever since the launch of Aprilia RS457, motorcycling fraternity has been awaiting more vehicles based on this platform. For the first time, Aprilia is branching out of this platform and has formulated an ADV. First ever leaked images show a handsome machine with rugged attributes as demonstrated by the rally setup.

Production model will not get some of these elements seen on this rally-spec motorcycle. For starters, it will not get a Rally Tower, while other elements might make it to production. We can see the same engine as RS457 and this rally-spec machine even has the 457 branding on it, thus confirming its powertrain.

Twin-pod headlights housed in a cage, tall windscreen, a front beak, aerodynamic fuel tank shrouds, a large radiator, long travel suspension with USD telescopic front forks finished in a Gold shade and a beefy bash plate protecting the engine are notable elements. The mainframe is finished in a red shade, while subframe is covered with stylish body panels.

There are wire-spoke wheels with a 21-inch front and 17-inch or 18-inch rear setup. These wheels are wrapped with knobby tyres for rally setup, while there may be more road-biased dual-sport tyres with production model. We can expect the same TFT instrument cluster and switchgear with Aprilia Tuareg 457 as RS457.

The same engine as RS457

Where powertrains are concerned, the 457 lettering on Tuareg 457 confirms its displacement. We have to wait to see whether it will be tuned to make the same metrics as RS457 – 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm. It will get a 6-speed gearbox, slip and assist clutch, single disc setups at both ends with dual-channel ABS and a few electronic rider aids.

Aprilia Tuareg 457 seen in this rally specification is tuned for Africa Eco Race in December 2024. Since the rally-spec model is out in the wild, a production version is highly likely to in development. It might be produced at Piaggio’s Baramati plant in India and pricing might be under Rs 5 lakh (Ex-sh).

