Aprilia Tuono 457 Design Patented Ahead Of Launch In India

Upon launch, Aprilia Tuono 457 will primarily challenge rivals such as Yamaha MT-03 and KTM 390 Duke

Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio in India with the Tuono 457. The bike is essentially a naked version of the fully-faired RS 457. It will be manufactured locally, something that will help achieve a competitive price point. The design of this motorcycle is patented in India and the launch is expected to happen soon.

Aprilia Tuono 457 patented

With the patent registration filed in India, launch is expected soon. Earlier, spy shots had revealed the Tuono 457 in production-ready format. The bike utilizes the same platform as that of RS 457, but has a distinctive profile. The front fascia is entirely different in comparison to the RS 457.

Some of the key highlights include a triple full-LED headlight cluster and a small lower spoiler. In addition to enhancing the bike’s dominating road presence, the lighting setup is also engineered to ensure excellent visibility. Other key features include sporty rearview mirrors and a finely chiselled fuel tank with sharp, dynamic lines. Radiator shrouds fit snugly and their sharp design enhances the bike’s looks and aerodynamics.

Aprilia Tuono 457 has split seats, a 2-in-1 underbelly exhaust, sleek grab rails and a quirky-looking asymmetrical steel swingarm. The bike is designed for enhanced rider comfort with features such as a wide handlebar and centrally positioned foot pegs. Seat height is expected around 800 mm, which is appropriate for optimal control and handling.

Two colour options are on offer with Aprilia Tuono 457 – Puma Grey and Piranha Red. The Puma Grey livery will appeal to folks who are looking for a relatively sober profile for their ride. In comparison, the Piranha Red livery is essentially a celebration of Aprilia’s sporting heritage. The striking combo of red and black perfectly complements the bike’s aggressive look and feel.

Performance

Powering Aprilia Tuono 457 is a 457cc, parallel twin, liquid cooled engine. It delivers 47.6 hp and 43.5 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has ride-by-wire tech with three riding modes of Eco, Sport and Rain. Users are thus able to customize their ride experience based on the conditions.

Users can further improve overall ride dynamics with accessories such as a bi-directional quickshifter. Segment-first features of Tuono 457 include an aluminium frame that is designed using Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) advanced technology. With this lightweight chassis and other changes, the Tuono 457 weighs just 159 kg. It also ensures a high power-to-weight ratio.

Suspension setup comprises 41mm USD forks at front with 120 mm of travel and swingarm rear suspension with 130 mm of travel. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. Braking setup has 320 mm front and 220 mm rear steel discs with ByBre callipers. Bosch dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Tech kit

An easy to read and intuitive 5-inch TFT display allows users to easily find information they require. Furthermore, the handlebar buttons are backlit, allowing seamless access even in dim lighting conditions. It is likely that connectivity features will be available via the Aprilia App. Users will be able to access music, phone calls, navigation, ride analytics and bike maintenance alerts.