Aprilia Tuono 457 Launch Price Rs 3.95 L – 47 HP, 175 Kg

Aprilia launched the Tuono 457 in India by expanding its affordable multi-cylinder motorcycle lineup. This is a naked motorcycle based on the widely popular Aprilia RS 457 Supersport. Aprilia Tuono 457 has been priced at Rs 3.95 lakh (Ex-sh) and Aprilia’s brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, John Abraham, also graced the stage.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Launch

Building on its popular and widely accepted 457cc platform, Aprilia just launched the Tuono 457 in India. This motorcycle is offered in two exciting colours – Piranha Red and Puma Grey. Bookings for this motorcycle have started at a nominal fee of Rs 10,000. Deliveries and test rides will commence from first week of March 2025.

Where design is concerned, this is the first time a naked motorcycle is formulated on this 457cc platform. The next motorcycle based on this platform is Tuareg 457, which is an ADV Tourer motorcycle. It is spied testing and is likely to be showcased at EICMA Show 2025.

Sticking with Tuono 457, it looks completely different when compared to Tuono 660 and Tuono V4 as it gets a Street Naked design language with a new headlight design. The headlight is in the middle, flanked by LED DRLs and is executed rather nicely. There is no semi-fairing with Tuono 457, but the rather large tank shrouds lend a muscular appeal.

Specs & Features

Handlebar is now a wider street-bike style unit and blends in with the rest of Tuono 457’s design. It gets USD front forks, finished in Black, with preload adjustability along with rear monoshock unit. Single disc brakes can be seen at both ends with dual-channel ABS and wheels are 17-inchers wrapped with 110-section tyre at the front and 150-section at the rear.

Powertrain is the same 457cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl unit seen with RS 457. In Aprilia Tuono 457, this engine generates 46.9 bhp of peak power and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, a slipper clutch and an optional bi-directional quick shifter. It weighs 175 kg, setting new benchmarks in the segment in power to weight ratio.

Traction Control, Ride Modes, TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation are notable attributes. It primarily rivals Yamaha MT-03, which just got a price reduction along with other motorcycles like KTM 390 Duke which also got a price reduction and others.