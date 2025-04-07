Aprilia Tuono 457 Reach Showrooms – Details, Walkaround

Renowned legacy Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Aprilia, recently expanded its 457cc portfolio with the launch of a street fighter. We’re talking about Tuono 457, which was launched at a price point of Rs 3.95 lakh (Ex-sh). Units have been reaching showrooms post launch. Let’s take a look at this motorcycle through a detailed walkaround video from Machine Rules.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Reach Showrooms

The formula of carving out affordable motorcycle lineup from legacy brands seems to be working. We saw the concept work with brands like KTM, Husqvarna, BMW Motorrad and Triumph. Indian production efficiency is common between all these brands and their operations in the affordable segment.

Aprilia is on a similar quest with the 457cc platform-based motorcycles. RS 457 was the maiden vehicle and now the portfolio is expanded with Tuono 457. Aprilia is also testing and developing an Adventure Tourer vehicle based on this platform called Tuareg 457. Tuareg 457 has been launched at Rs 3.95 lakh (Ex-sh) and units have started arriving at dealerships.

As seen in the video by Machine Rules, we can see a Tuareg 457 in Puma Grey colourway which is a blend of White and Grey with Red highlights. The other colourway is called Piranha Red, which is a combination of Black and Red. Both colourways get Black alloy wheels along with USD front forks finished in Black.

Tuono 457 is essentially a naked version of RS 457, which is a Supersport offering. Styling is the primary difference between both motorcycles. Owing to its street fighter genre, Tuono gets more upright ergonomics too. That said, most of the components and features are common between both bikes.

The Street Fighter

We can see a street-style handlebar with Tuono 457, which are clip-ons on RS 457. We can see handlebar-mounted ORVMs on Tuono along with a slightly smaller 12.7L fuel tank. While it is not a semi-fairing, Tuono 457 gets muscular tank shrouds that extend from its perimeter frame and not its fuel tank.

Components like USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, single disc brake at both ends with dual-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 110-section front and 150-section rear tyres, fancy swingarm and underbelly exhaust are the same between both bikes. Tuono 457 has a unique LED headlight setup, while it carries over the same TFT instrument cluster with a plethora of features including smartphone connectivity.

The powertrain is also shared between both bikes as they get a 457cc parallel twin DOHC 4V/cyl motor. This powerplant is capable of generating 46.9 bhp of peak power at 9,400 RPM and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox which gets an optional quickshifter as well.