Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled At EICMA 2024 – Based On RS 457, India Launch Likely

Just like its supersport sibling, RS 457, Aprilia Tuono 457 production will happen in Piaggio’s Baramati facility in India

Piaggio Group has been busy showcasing new products at EICMA 2024. The company’s latest showcase is of stark relevance for Indian market. We’re talking about Aprilia Tuono 457, which is based on the company’s fully-faired supersport RS 457. It is likely to be unveiled at India Bike Week in December 2024 in Goa.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled

After launching the RS 457, the recently unveiled Tuono 457 is the second motorcycle from the Italian marque based on this potent 457 platform. It is a street fighter version of RS 457, that will take on the likes of KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03 and Kawasaki Z400, among others.

Aprilia showcased Tuono 457 at EICMA Show 2024, held in Milan, Italy. Up until now, there was only one version or body style from Aprilia based on this 457 platform. With Tuono 457, we get to see a street naked motorcycle based on the same RS 457 platform. Recently, an ADV version, Aprilia Tuareg 457, was also spied testing.

This suggests Aprilia is branching out and is carving more flavours of its new 457 platform. This strategy has worked wonders with KTM and the company now has 5 body styles based on its 390 platform – Duke, RC, Adventure, Enduro and SMC. Not only does this strategy make financial sense, Aprilia brand will also have a wider impact on motorcycling fraternity.

Design-wise, Aprilia Tuono might not be as universally accepted as its Supersport sibling. Front fascia is slightly convoluted with a vertically stacked headlight design, flanked by LED DRLs. There is a front winglet for aerodynamic efficiency as well. Just like the RS 457, Tuono 457 also flexes its perimeter frame as a design attribute.

Fuel tank is sculpted and screams aggression. Tank shrouds and fat USD telescopic front forks lend a lot of muscle for this street fighter. The housing for TFT instrument cluster acts as a faux windscreen and the underbelly exhaust looks good and shows mass centralisation.

Specs and Features

There is a 320 mm front disc anchored by four-pot Bybre callipers and a 220 mm single disc setup at the rear anchored by single-pot callipers. 17-inch alloy wheels can be seen at both ends, wrapped with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. Aprilia Tuono 457 claimed dry weight is 159.21 kg.

The same 457cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine also powers Tuono 457. It generates around 47 bhp of peak power and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. Dual-channel ABS, a bi-directional quick-shifter, TCS, traction modes are some of the notable features. Production will happen in Piaggio’s Baramati facility in India.