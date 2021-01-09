Aprilia Tuono 660 Officially Revealed – India Launch Later This Year

At the time of its launch, Aprilia Tuono 660 will rival the likes of Kawasaki Z 650 and the upcoming Triumph Trident 660

After a long wait, Aprilia has finally revealed its upcoming middleweight roadster Tuono 660 ahead of its India launch. The Italian bikemaker had first revealed a concept version of the new Touno 660 back at the EICMA in Milan in 2019. Interestingly, the final product is very similar to the concept showcased earlier.

The naked street fighter is based on the same underpinnings as its faired sibling RS 660 which was also recently revealed. Tuono 660 was spotted testing on Italian roads on multiple occasions in recent past. Aprilia likes to call it a scaled-down version of its flagship naked superbike Tuono 1100.

Design

Starting with its design, it gets a signature three-pod headlight setup which is inspired by its fully faired sibling. These are nicely rounded by LED DRLs which accentuates its visual appeal.

Despite being a naked motorcycle, it adopts a semi-faired design with the engine and other mechanical components exposed from sides even though it features a large underbelly cowl that leads to a short exhaust pipe. It also carries forward the same fuel tank and alloy wheels from RS 660.

It will be made available in three colour options- Iridium Grey, Concept Black and a new Acid Gold colour scheme which is also offered in RS 660. Seating position is noticeably aggressive with yoke mounted “Renthal” style clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs.

As mentioned earlier mechanically, the naked Tuono 660 is similar to its faired sibling. It has the same suspension setup from Kayaba although with a slightly different tuning. It gets 41mm USD forks at front and a preload adjustable mono-shock at rear.

Features on offer

In terms of features, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster and a host of electronic aids under Aprilia’s Performance Ride Control system. This system consists of features such as multi-level traction control, cornering ABS, anti-wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake and five selectable engine maps.

Along with these, Tuono 660 comes with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which offers ride-by-wire technology and five riding modes- three road-based and two track-based.

Mechanical Details

Performance is the most crucial aspect, its 659cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank holds great value. This unit is also offered in RS 660 although it is slightly detuned in this naked motorcycle.

In Tuono 660, this unit cranks out 95 bhp which is 5 horses less than its fully-faired derivative and a torque output of 67 Nm. Even with the detuning, the naked roadster feels exhilarating to ride since it weighs only 183 kg which translates to an impressive power to weight ratio.

In the USA, this naked motorcycle will be offered at USD 10,499 (INR 7.69 lakh) for the standard model and USD 10,699 (INR 7.84 lakh) for the trippy Acid Gold colour scheme. In the UK it will be retailed at £9700 (INR 9.65 lakh). Aprilia is also set to launch a product based on the same 660cc platform later this year named Tuareg 660. Aprilia Tuono 660 and RS 660 will be made available in India in the middle of this year after country-specific homologations are carried out.