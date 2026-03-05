ARAI Testing New SUV in Pune – Chery Jaecoo J5 For JSW Motors?

JSW Motors has been stirring a lot of news in the recent past. After a strategic and successful partnership with SAIC’s MG Motor brand, JSW Group aims to have an independent venture under JSW Motors name. Managing Director, Parth Jindal, has spilled some beans about JSW’s upcoming portfolio in the pipeline.

There was a teaser too, which looked a lot like Chery iCar V23 and then there is Jetour T2, which will be India’s first-ever mainstream Hybrid vehicle. So, what next? Recent spy shots from Pune show a Jaecoo J5 spied testing with heavy camouflage, which could be JSW’s third vehicle for India. Let’s take a closer look.

Chery Jaecoo J5 For JSW Motors

Thanks to automotive enthusiast Chaitanya Kulkarni, we now have pictures of a Jaecoo J5 testing in India with heavy camouflage. This testing is likely to be conducted by ARAI, which suggests a launch intention. In these latest spy shots, we can see the rear section of a Jaecoo J5 SUV and its connecting tail light signature.

Jaecoo is part of Chery Automobile Co based out of China. Just like Jetour and iCar, Jaecoo is a subsidiary brand of Chery. It could likely launch in India under JSW brand and could be one of the lineup that JSW Motors has planned or is planning for the country. As per Sajjan Jindal, JSW will launch their first vehicle around Diwali 2026.

The company is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. Assembly operations are set to commence in August 2026. The company’s first vehicle will be a plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), while second and third could be BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles).

What does Jaecoo J5 offer?

Dimensionally, Jaecoo J5 is a C Segment SUV measuring 4,380 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, 1,650 mm in height and has a 2,620 mm long wheelbase. In the spy shots, we can see Jaecoo J5 offering independent rear suspension, which is a rarity in India’s C SUV and D SUV segments. This should offer a sophisticated ride.

It has flush door handles, LED lighting all around, up to 19-inch wheels, a 5 Star Euro NCAP crash safety, sophisticated ADAS suite, 540-degree cameras, powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, driver monitoring system, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 14.8-inch portrait infotainment screen, powered seats, ventilated and heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 8-speaker Sony audio system and more.

Jaecoo J5 is available in ICE and EV versions and both of them get a distinctive front fascia. ICE version is a Hybrid powertrain based on a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.83 kWh battery with a combined peak power of 221 bhp and combined 295 Nm of torque. It is FWD only with 18.8 km/l of mileage. Jaecoo J5 EV uses a 58.9 KWh battery promising 402 km range and a single FWD motor rated at 211 PS and 288 Nm.