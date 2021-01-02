Ashok Leyland Dec 2020 Sales And Exports Register Growth

Total vehicles sales increased 14 percent to 11,857 units in Dec 20 from 10,378 units in Dec 19

Ashok Leyland has revealed their sales figures for December 2020. It may be seen from the attached table that the company has reported a 56 percent growth in truck sales while bus sales declined 90 percent.

M&HCV Truck sales stood at 5,930 units in the past month, up 56 percent as against 3,809 units sold in December 2019. Bus sales on the other hand dipped 90 percent to just 245 units, a steep decline as against 2,560 units sold in the same month of the previous year. This caused total sales in this segment to see a marginal 3 percent decline to 6,175 units in Dec 20, down from 6,369 units sold in Dec 19.

Taking into account cumulative sales in this segment, the company has reported a de-growth of 61 percent to 22,191 units for the 2020 period, down from 56,229 units sold in the April-Dec 19 period.

Light Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles sales of Ashok Leyland noted a 42 percent growth in this segment to 5,682 units sold in Dec 20. Sales had stood at 4,009 units in Dec 19. Cumulative sales – April to December 2020 dipped 20 percent to 29,629 units in the 2020 period down from 36,855 units in the same 8 month period of the previous year.

This took total vehicle sales for December 2020 to 11,857 units, up 14 percent as against sales of 10,378 units sold in Dec 19 while cumulative total sales fell 44 percent to 51,820 units, down from 93,084 units in the April to December period of 2019.

Domestic Sales and Exports

In the M&HCV truck category, domestic sales and exports in Dec 20 grew by 58 percent to 6,235 units, up from 3,958 units of Dec 19. However, cumulative sales dipped 49 percent to 22,690 as against 44,386 units of the same period of 2019.

The company noted a significant decline both in terms of YoY and cumulative sales of buses. Dec 20 saw only 649 units sold both in domestic markets and exported while this figure had stood at 3,067 units in Dec 19, resulting in a de-growth of 79 percent. Total M &HCV sales and exports dipped YoY and in terms of cumulative sales by 2 percent and 59 percent respectively.

However, sales of Light Commercial Vehicles noted a 42 percent increase where domestic sales and exports were concerned to 5,878 units in Dec 20, up from 4,143 units sold in Dec 19 while cumulative sales in this segment fell 18 percent to 31,135 units.

Total cumulative sales of M&HCV and LCV fell 43 percent to 56,657 units, down from 99,749 units sold in the same period of the previous year.