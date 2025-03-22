Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch Price Rs 8.85 Crore

British marque Aston Martin has officially launched the all-new Vanquish in India, marking the return of one of its most legendary nameplates. Priced at Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom, without options), the new Vanquish stands as the brand’s halo model, combining sensational supercar performance with ultra-luxury craftsmanship and comfort.

The Most Powerful Aston Martin Series Production Car Ever

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is powered by a newly developed 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo V12 engine, which delivers a staggering 835PS of power and 1000Nm of torque. With a top speed of 214 mph (344 km/h), it became the fastest series production car in Aston Martin’s history. The new V12 engine meets the latest global emission norms without compromising on performance, thanks to extensive refinement and in-house engineering.

Performance Meets Grand Touring Comfort

Despite its astonishing speed and acceleration, the Vanquish offers a ride worthy of a continent-crushing grand tourer (GT). The new +80mm longer wheelbase, Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, Electronic Rear Differential (E-diff), and bespoke 21-inch Pirelli P ZERO tyres contribute to precise handling and high-speed stability while maintaining exceptional ride comfort.

This refined chassis tuning enables the Vanquish to offer the dynamic capability of a supercar while ensuring long-distance touring comfort, creating a unique blend that few cars in the segment can match.

Design and Luxury – Redefined

The Vanquish features carbon fibre bodywork with a commanding road presence. The cabin reflects Aston Martin’s new era of design and sophistication, boasting a full-length panoramic glass roof, advanced infotainment system, and a highly customizable ultra-luxury interior. The focus is on modern elegance, setting a new benchmark in the segment.

Speaking of the spectacular new V12 flagship, Aston Martin Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, said: “With the introduction of Vanquish we have crowned Aston Martin’s next-generation sports car portfolio. A true halo model in every respect, Vanquish makes an emphatic statement. One that further delivers on our mission to create the most potent, most beautiful and most exciting cars in the ultra-luxury sports car market. As such Vanquish is the truest of Aston Martins. Immaculately designed and impeccably engineered it sets extraordinary new standards of performance, style and luxury for a new generation of connoisseurs.”

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India ? pic.twitter.com/HczTD4PImc — RushLane (@rushlane) March 22, 2025

Aston Martin has confirmed that Vanquish production will be limited to under 1,000 units annually, ensuring exclusivity and positioning the car as a collector’s piece for discerning enthusiasts worldwide.