Ather 450 gets new OTA update – Adds Dark Theme to instrument console

Ather Energy currently has two products in its portfolio: 450 Plus and 450X

Bangalore-based EV maker Ather Energy has issued a new update for its ‘450’ electric scooter. The update is rather minor and adds an all-new ‘Dark Theme’ to the digital instrument console. Secondary improvements include better keyboard response and the ability to save previous riding modes. This is the seventh OTA (Over-The-Air) update for the “ever-improving” Ather 450. Notable previous additions extend to ‘Guide Me Home’ lighting, real-time efficiency indicator, Eco mode, etc.

With the new update, riders can manually switch between ‘Light’ and ‘Dark’ themes in the Settings menu. There is also an option to automatically enable ‘Dark’ theme between 6PM and 6AM. The update was introduced as a result of numerous customer feedback stating that the console’s bright white tone was often distracting to the eye at night.

Ather Energy works closely with its customers or ‘Ather Community’ to understand evolving user trends and demands. Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO of Ather Energy, shared that the company is glad to release another update to improve its product’s user experience. Ather scooters are designed to “improve with time” and avoid getting hit by the hammer of obsoletion. Continuous user feedback is a big part of consistent product improvement.

Ather Energy currently serves only Bangalore and Chennai. It has two products: 450 Plus (successor to the original ‘450’) and 450X. Ex-showroom (Bangalore) prices start at Rs 1.49 lakh and 1.59 lakh, respectively. In addition to the conventional route of purchasing a vehicle, Ather offers leasing options starting from Rs 2,589 per month. There are also four subscriptions for various after-sales programmes: Ather Connect (connectivity & updates), Ather Charge (‘Connect’ + public charging), Ather Service (‘Connect’ + vehicle service) and Ather One (the previous three combined). Subscriptions start at Rs 3,000 per year.

Coming to performance characteristics, the Ather 450 Plus produces a peak output of 5.4kW (7.4bhp) and 22Nm. It can hit 40km/h from a standstill in 3.9 seconds and has a promised range of 70km on a full charge. Via fast-charging, the scooter can attain 10km of range in just 10 minutes. The higher Ather 450X peaks out at 6kW (8bhp) and 26Nm while boasting of a 0-40km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds. Range hits 85km on a full charge and fast-charging adds 15km every 10 minutes.

The Indian automotive market is still at a budding stage in the field of electric mobility. Out of this, e-scooters form the highest majority as they make more sense than an average petrol-CVT example (especially in the city). Of course, Ather products have set a high benchmark in this regard. The company plans to launch an all-electric motorcycle in the not-too-distant future — check out its speculative render.