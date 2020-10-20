Ather 450 Plus Electric Scooter Price Cut By Rs 9k – 450X BuyBack At Rs 85k

Ather Energy Buyback programme grantee after 3 years of Ather 450X usage

Ather Energy Assured Buyback programme for Ather 450X electric scooter has been announced today. It is a guaranteed buyback from the auto manufacturer at Rs 85,000 at the end of 3 years.

Assurance of this nature works wonders for buyer psyche as vehicle owners factor this in even before buying a value. Anything with a high value proposition in terms if resale tends to tip purchase decisions in its favour. The latest development further strengthens opportunity for Ather 450X.

Ather Energy builds its own li-ion battery packs and platform for its product line for optimum reliability. With retail sales first getting underway in 2018 in Bengaluru, and later in Chennai, the company is now at a growth phase wherein business has been planned across multiple cities.

Ather Energy reliability

Keeping in mind performance consistency, Ather energy has gone ahead with its buyback guarantee plan. With reliability being a key focus area and crucial to this announcement, the company is confident that Ather 450X brings with it a strong valuation in the resale market as experienced by current owners.

The buyback programme will also serve to encourage EV adoption in India. Other company initiatives include Ather Grid, EV focussed experience centres and customer forums. Together, its multiple attributes and focus areas have gone beyond the realm of just building an electric scooter.

Intelligent financing solutions have helped strengthen purchase propositions. This includes lease subscription availability in Bengaluru and Chennai. Lease options will be introduced in other cities that the company does business in as it allows Ather 450X usage at a lower price point for a nominal monthly fee. This helps tap into buyers who are unwilling to choose an outright purchase plan.

Ather 450 Plus price cut

Overall cost of ownership in Bangalore benefits from exchange of used petrol two-wheelers for an exchange bonus. Additionally, low interest rate loans from finance partners that Ather Energy is associated can help finalise a purchase decision.

Ex-showroom price of Ather 450 Plus model is reduced, and can now be purchased at Rs 1,39,990. Earlier price was Rs 1,49,000. This is an effective price cut of Rs 9k approz.

Subscription plan revisions include flexibility curated for usage, and customers can choose from 4 independent packs, starting at Rs 125 per month. Options include Ather Connect Lite (basic connected features), Ather Connect Pro, Ather Service Lite (periodic maintenance, RSA and labour) and Ather Service Pro (premium service experience). Charging at Ather Grid public charging points is free until March 2021.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy: “We believe Ather Energy’s electric scooters are going to have a fantastic value for years and will keep improving with new features which we will roll out as over the air upgrades. And to strengthen that assurance we are announcing a resale guarantee.”