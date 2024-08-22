Ather 450, Rizta Electric Scooter Service Packs Launch Soon – Care, Plus, Max

With these soon-to-launch service packs, Ather Energy intends to solve some of the customer woes regarding high aftersales costs

While electric scooter sales are only half of the job done, service becomes the other crucial part. Ather seems to be taking great strides in service department and is working on Service packs. Ahead of an official launch, details of these service packs from Ather have surfaced on the internet. Let’s take a look.

Ather Service Pack Details Leaked

Ever since their inception, Ather is not exactly known for offering VFM products, especially when compared to what rivals are doing. Service costs associated with Ather vehicles were not very well received by many owners too. In recent times, a few Ather owners have been quoted service costs similar to that of ICE cars and even imported premium EVs.

Ather seems to be on damage control and is introducing what they call Ather Care. With Ather Care, the company seems to be re-introducing service packs that customers can buy for an additional cost. The company is offering two plans under Ather Care and will command different price points – Ather Care Plus and Ather Care Max.

While prices are not yet revealed, the particulars of these service plans can be seen in the snippets posted by Twitter user AtherOwnersCBE. These are annual plans and have to be purchased every year, covering a distance of 10,000 km.

Ather Care Plus offers 2 free periodic maintenance, 10% discount on wear and tear part replacements – twice a year, 15% discount on wear and tear labour – twice a year, 1 free polishing and 1 free wash. Ather Care Max adds 2 free brake pad replacements, free belt lubrication, 2 Free ExpressCare, 1 extra polishing and 1 extra wash.

Will these solve customer woes?

There are speculations in place suggesting a price tag of around Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 for Ather Care Plus and Ather Care Max, respectively. The company is yet to officially announce prices of these service packs. Customer reception towards these service packs is yet to be seen. These service packs will be offered with Rizta, 450S, 450X and 450 Apex.

The electric scooter market has seen significant growth in the recent past. The market has been flooded with new brands and many mainstream 2W vehicle manufacturers have stepped into the ring as well. Currently, top 5 players in this segment (in order) are Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp.

Ather has been pushing their boundaries to offer a holistic ownership experience to their customers. The company recently launched Ather Rizta family electric scooter and then there is the 450 range for young buyers and enthusiasts, starting from S and goes all the way till Apex model.

