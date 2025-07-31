Ather 450S 3.7 kWh Launch Price Rs 1.46 Lakh – 161 Km Range

Ather Energy has expanded its electric scooter lineup with the launch of the new 450S variant equipped with a larger 3.7 kWh battery pack. Priced at Rs 1,45,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the new variant offers an impressive IDC-certified range of 161 km, bringing longer range capabilities to Ather’s entry-level performance scooter while maintaining its sporty character.

Bridging the Gap Between Performance and Range

The new 450S 3.7 kWh variant sits between the more affordable 450S 2.9 kWh and the top-end 450X 3.7 kWh. It shares its larger battery capacity with the 450X but forgoes some of the advanced software features to keep the price competitive. Despite the more affordable positioning, it continues to deliver 5.4 kW peak power and 22 Nm torque, with 0-40 km/h acceleration in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 90 km/h.

The 450S retains the same sharp and aerodynamic styling seen across the 450 range. The sporty LED headlamp, angular design, and premium fit-and-finish remain untouched despite the battery upgrade. The scooter features four riding modes – Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, and Sport, helping riders balance range and performance as needed.

Feature-Packed Experience

The 450S 3.7 kWh gets the 7-inch DeepView display, with turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth, and OTA updates. AtherStack Pro brings additional smart features like AutoHold, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal, Find My Scooter, Tow & Theft alerts, and even Amazon Alexa integration. It also supports fast charging via Ather Grid, with over 3,300+ locations nationwide, while home charging offers 0-80% in 4 hours 30 minutes.

The scooter is now available for booking via Ather’s retail network and official website, with deliveries starting August 2025. City-wise pricing includes:

– Bengaluru – Rs 1,45,999

– Delhi – Rs 1,48,047

– Mumbai – Rs 1,48,258

– Chennai – Rs 1,47,312

Peace of Mind with Ather Eight70

Buyers can also opt for Ather’s Eight70 warranty program, offering 8 years or 80,000 km coverage, ensuring minimum 70% battery health over the period — a strong assurance in the electric vehicle segment.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, said, “The 450 series has always set the bar for performance, technology, and reliability in the Indian electric scooter market. With the launch of the 450S featuring a 3.7 kWh battery pack and an IDC range of 161 kms, we’re bringing the extended range previously exclusive to the 450X. The new 450S variant is specifically designed for riders who prioritize the sporty appeal and long-range capability of the 450 series over the advanced software features of the 450X. With an IDC range of 161 kms offered by the new 450S, riders can now confidently plan longer journeys and still experience the thrilling performance the 450 series is renowned for, all at a more accessible price.”