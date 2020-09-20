Ather 450X Collector Edition Launch on 25th Sep – Kozhikode city added

The Ather 450X is claimed to be one the quickest scooters in comparison to the 125cc scooter segment

Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer, Ather has announced that it will be commencing deliveries of its flagship product 450X from November this year. Bookings of the 450X were opened earlier this year. By the first quarter of 2021, Ather 450X would be plying on 11 major cities of the country as stated before.

Initial Launch Plan

Ather plans to aggressively promote the 450X on the ground and start test rides beginning next month across all markets. The 11 cities where 450X will be launched are Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kozhikode and Coimbatore. The deliveries are set to begin in a phased manner with customers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai to receive their scooters first.

Earlier, the plan was to launch the 450X in 10 cities. But now, Ather has done a +1. They have added Kozhikode as the 11th city where their electric scooter will be launched in the 1st phase of expansion. In addition to that, Ather has also revealed that their 450X Collector’s edition will be launched on 25th Sep, 2020.

Speaking about their 450X Collector Edition, Ather says, “The collector’s edition has been designed for those across the country who pre-ordered our scooters before we shared any details about them! No details on the specifications, no name or even price. The first to express their faith in our brand and product. Keeping true to Ather’s clean design principles, this edition is a celebration of the best things about us – purposefully designed, high performance products and a band of owners we are proud of.”

Deliveries

The deliveries will later start in the rest of the cities. Before the deliveries commence, Ather plans to set up fast-charging infrastructure across the slated cities. Under phase 1, the company intends to install 10-15 charging stations in each city. At the same time, Ather is also planning to team up with various premium business houses to come up with various experience centers.

After the initial launch in these 11 cities, Ather Energy wishes to expand its footprint in ten more cities by the end of 2021. As revealed by the company’s CEO, Tarun Mehta, the timelines set by Ather had been disrupted by a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it has been able to get back on track. The company will soon share more information on Ather Grid Points and its dealer networks.

Details About 450X

At the time of reveal, Ather Energy had claimed it would be one of the quickest scooters (when compared with any e-scooter or any petrol 125cc scooter). It also holds the distinction of being the first connected e-scooter in India with OTA (Over The Air) updates. Recently it got an OTA update which added a ‘Dark Theme’ to its instrument console. It also gets a tyre pressure monitor and Bluetooth connectivity among many other features.

The 450X is built upon an aluminium cradle with a telescopic front suspension at the front and mono-shock at the rear. It gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. It gets an all-LED lighting setup at the headlights and tail lamps. The instrument cluster is a 7-inch touchscreen unit compatible with Android open-source software.

Ather 450X is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) which is backed by a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This setup produces 6kW (8 bhp) of power and an impressive 26 Nm of peak torque which results in 0-40 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds. The range is claimed to be 85 km and for every fast charging for 10 minutes it adds up 10km to the battery. It has been priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore). It is also available in subscription mode.